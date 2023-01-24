Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Replaced in Pro Bowl; Surgery Details Revealed

The running back suffered a broken left fibula and high ankle sprain in last Sunday's NFC Divisional loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard underwent successful surgery Tuesday for the left leg injury sustained in last weekend's NFC playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Pollard had a tightrope procedure to repair a high ankle sprain. He also suffered a broken fibula during the awkward tackle, but it should heal on its own without surgery or casting.

He is expected to be ready for training camp.

The NFL also announced that Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will be replacing Pollard in the Pro Bowl Games.

Despite sharing a backfield with Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard was named to his first-career Pro Bowl this season after posting a career-high 1,007 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.

However, he now enters an offseason of uncertainty. Pollard's injury comes at a crucial time, as he is set to enter free agency in March and could command a major contract from a team willing to pay him like a No. 1 running back.

Pollard suffered the gruesome-looking injury near the end of the first half of last Sunday's loss, as 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward fell onto the back of his leg while making a tackle. Before the injury, Pollard had six carries for 22 yards and two catches for 11 yards.

The Cowboys could now look to place the franchise tag on Pollard or sign him to a big contract.

