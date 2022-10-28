Cowboys Trade for Bradley Chubb of Broncos? 'Love to See It,' Say Insiders

Do the Dallas Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade? And would they sacrifice a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to do it?

In a fantasy football world, there is reason for the notion of the Cowboys landing star Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb in exchange to be one the authors "would love to see,'' as The Athletic’s Mike Jones and Jeff Howe put it.

The two picks are not, as some have suggested, "a small price'' for a 26-year-old premier defender, and given the fact that he's on the final year of his deal, it is also immaterial that he's 26.

What would matter in this scenario is that he would be a Cowboy for about four months. And that's it, as he would then enter free agency next March looking to be paid like the aforementioned "premium defender.''

So, is he worth the "rental''? And does he fill a need?

Chubb already has 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through his first seven games, and multiple reports say the Broncos have listened to trade inquiries. Denver might be going nowhere this year, so maybe the Broncos salvage the Chubb relationship by getting picks.

But we're not sure that needed in Denver, either. If The Athletic thinks he's a premium player worth signing to a big extension ... why wouldn't the Broncos simply do that?

The Cowboys are 5-2 with motivation to be buyers as the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches. But with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler and others already working well on the Dallas edge (so well that it's a struggle to figure out where the Cowboys' rehabbed Tarell Basham fits), it's hard to envision the Jones and personnel boss Will McClay prioritizing this concept.

And one more thing about the idea: It's being suggested that Dallas should somehow retaliate in its arms race with the Eagles, who signed Robert Quinn. This ignores the fact that Dallas made its trade move small by acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders.

And Dallas made that "arms-race'' move before the Eagles made theirs. ... because the Cowboys viewed run-stopping, not pass-rushing, as a roster facet in need of powering up.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!