Cowboys Trade for Bradley Chubb of Broncos? 'Love to See It,' Say Insiders
Do the Dallas Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade? And would they sacrifice a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to do it?
In a fantasy football world, there is reason for the notion of the Cowboys landing star Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb in exchange to be one the authors "would love to see,'' as The Athletic’s Mike Jones and Jeff Howe put it.
The two picks are not, as some have suggested, "a small price'' for a 26-year-old premier defender, and given the fact that he's on the final year of his deal, it is also immaterial that he's 26.
What would matter in this scenario is that he would be a Cowboy for about four months. And that's it, as he would then enter free agency next March looking to be paid like the aforementioned "premium defender.''
So, is he worth the "rental''? And does he fill a need?
Chubb already has 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through his first seven games, and multiple reports say the Broncos have listened to trade inquiries. Denver might be going nowhere this year, so maybe the Broncos salvage the Chubb relationship by getting picks.
But we're not sure that needed in Denver, either. If The Athletic thinks he's a premium player worth signing to a big extension ... why wouldn't the Broncos simply do that?
Cowboys 'Admire' Odell Beckham Jr, Says Jerry Jones; OBJ 'Interested'?
Would OBJ to the Cowboys represent exactly what Jerry Jones recently said about how he’d pick up the phone for a “Deion Sanders”-type player?
Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Cowboys vs. Bears? Dak Prescott Confidence in Tony Pollard 'Through the Roof'
Add Dak Prescott to the list of people inside The Star who believe in Tony Pollard's ability to fill in as the Dallas Cowboys' RB1 if Ezekiel Elliott misses the game due to injury.
Cowboys Trade for WR? Or Get CeeDee Lamb & Michael Gallup to Improve?
Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is slowly making his way back after his ACL tear last year very slowly and head coach Mike McCarthy is pleading to give the 26-year-old time to get back to his 'premium level.
The Cowboys are 5-2 with motivation to be buyers as the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches. But with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler and others already working well on the Dallas edge (so well that it's a struggle to figure out where the Cowboys' rehabbed Tarell Basham fits), it's hard to envision the Jones and personnel boss Will McClay prioritizing this concept.
And one more thing about the idea: It's being suggested that Dallas should somehow retaliate in its arms race with the Eagles, who signed Robert Quinn. This ignores the fact that Dallas made its trade move small by acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders.
And Dallas made that "arms-race'' move before the Eagles made theirs. ... because the Cowboys viewed run-stopping, not pass-rushing, as a roster facet in need of powering up.
