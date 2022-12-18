Cowboys vs. Jaguars Week 15: Live Game Updates

The Cowboys host the Jaguars at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday with a chance to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

ARLINGTON - It's been a long time since the Jacksonville Jaguars played a meaningful game in the month of December. But that's just what we have on Sunday as the Cowboys arrive for a Week 15 visit.

The Jaguars - who are typically far out of the AFC race by this time of the season - have won three of their last five games, while the Tennessee Titans have lost three in a row.

That gives Jacksonville an outside shot at the AFC playoffs.

The Cowboys, however, are used to meaningful games late in the season, and Sunday is no different, as Dallas has the opportunity to officially punch its ticket to the postseason with a win over Jacksonville.

It's possible Dallas clinches even with a loss, but the path is more complicated, albeit a little less complicated thanks to the Seahawks' loss on Thursday night.

Dallas in the playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. But the chance to clinch now, Cowboys Nation surely hopes, will motivate the Cowboys to seal the deal on Sunday at the Jags.

Dallas also figures to be fueled by the return of All-Pro tackle Tyron Smith, who is unselfishly volunteering to play on the right side as he preps for his season debut after overcoming his "hamstring-torn-off-the-bone'' injury.

Coach Mike McCarthy said on @1053thefan that this week the team worked out five different O-line combinations in practice.

“You’ll see different combinations throughout the game,'' he said. "Tyron is an ultimate team guy. Tyron just wants to win.”

