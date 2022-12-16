Helping Hand? Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb And T.Y. Hilton Bonding at The Star

New Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y Hilton and CeeDee Lamb are building quite the relationship already as each is offering advice and pointers to one another.

Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton is doing his best to fit in at The Star. Having signed for the team earlier in the week, the former Indianapolis Colt has hit the books hard to get caught up to speed on coordinator Kellen Moore's offense.

But he is also getting aid from fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb, as the pair have been helping each other since the veteran arrived in Frisco.

"Today, I talked to him quite a bit more than I did [in his first practice]," Lamb said of Hilton. "I feel like he has to get more comfortable here and I let him know I'm available for anything he has questions about. It's him helping me and me helping him, in a sense. [He helps me by] just critiquing me."

While Hilton's addition to the Cowboys roster is good for on-field help, he will hopefully prove to be just as valuable off it. With no other Dallas receiver older than 26, Hilton, 33, brings a wealth of experience to help.

And it is something that Lamb will be taking full advantage of.

"He's seen the game for a while, so anything he says as far as route running or a release, anything is a positive,'' Lamb said, "especially coming from him."

Prior to Hilton's workouts at The Star earlier in the week, there could have been some cause for concern, given Hilton only played 10 games last year due to injury before being released.

But after seeing what the veteran has done in practice, Lamb came away with just one thought.

"Oh, he can run, he can run," said Lamb.

It remains to be seen if Hilton can help the 10-3 Cowboys clinch a playoff spot on Sunday against the Jaguars, but from all accounts, there could be a chance we will get to see him in action at TIAA Bank Field. ... and Lamb is trying to help him get there, just as Hilton is trying to get Dallas "over the hump'' toward playoff success.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!