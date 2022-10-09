Dorance Armstrong, Cowboys Lead Rams 6-0 Early 1Q: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications.

But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy.

That will not likely happen, we're told, for newcomer veteran Jason Peters, who late this week here at The Star sustained a chest injury that could sideline him for three weeks. Peters, a recent signing and a nine-time Pro Bowler, has become a "rotational starter'' in Dallas' O-line.

He will be listed optimistically as “doubtful” this week.

On the flip side of that, receiver CeeDee Lamb popped up on the injury report this week as Dallas is monitoring a groin issue that is not thought to be serious.

Overall, the Cowboys are playing well as quarterback Cooper Rush is filling in for the injured Dak Prescott, posting three consecutive victories in relief of the $140 million starting QB. But make no mistake, it's the defense that's mostly responsible for the Cowboys' modest winning streak.

The Dallas defense currently ranks as the No. 3 scoring defense, the No. 5 pass defense, and the No. 7 ranked defense overall.

Cowboys second-year linebacker and reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons hasn't had a sack in two games, but a depleted Rams offensive line could remedy that after allowing seven sacks of ailing quarterback Matthew Stafford on Monday night.

Parsons has at least two sacks in five of his 20 career games played.

Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury dating back to the offseason, and his performance on the field has suffered. Through four games, Stafford is 106-for-150 with 1,015 yards passing but has thrown just four touchdowns against six interceptions.

Offensively, the Rams rank near the bottom of the league in scoring (29), rushing (30), and overall offense (28), while the passing attack ranks 20th.

Dallas won the toss but deferred.

FIRST QUARTER: Cowboys 0, Rams 0

Los Angeles starts the game with the ball at the 25 after the touchback.

Stafford finds Kupp for three yards then six for a first down.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: On 3rd and 1, the Cowboys sack Stafford (D. Armstrong), who fumbles the ball, picked up by Lawrence who returns it 19 yards for a touchdown. The extra point is missed on a bad snap.

Los Angeles takes over at its own 25 after the touchback.

Akers runs for four yards on 1st and 10, then gets nine on his next carry for a first down.

Stafford finds Robinson for six yards at the LA 45 on 2nd and 9, but on 3rd and 10, Stafford throws incomplete to Atwell.

BLOCKED PUNT COWBOYS: The Dixon punt is BLOCKED by Dorance Armstrong who recovers it and returns it to the LA 35

Elliott runs for five on first down, but Rush's pass to Lamb is incomplete on second down.

FIELD GOAL COWBOYS: Maher is good from 33 after the drive stalls with 8:43 left in the quarter. The Cowboys' scoring drive goes five yards in four plays and takes 51 seconds off the clock.

The Rams take over from their own 25 after the Maher touchback.

Akers runs for three to the 28, then two yards to the 30, for a 3rd and 5 from the 30.

A neutral zone infraction penalty on Micah Parsons gives the Rams five yards and a first down.

Stafford finds Atwell for 54 yards to the DAL 11.

