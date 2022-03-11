One report suggests the Cowboys' offer to Lawrence represents a "$5 to $10 million'' reduction.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys put together a roster last season that many thought suitable for a Super Bowl run. At the very least, a deep playoff run was in order, including a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

In reality, we know the Cowboys fell short of expectations in 2021. And the roster may be changing for 2022, starting with some big names.

The latest on the Cowboys and DeMarcus Lawrence: They first talked to about taking a paycut - and Lawrence has rejected the proposal.

So, “pay cut” or “be cut”?

Not so fast.

Per a Friday report, “Lawrence isn’t going anywhere.”

Does this mean Tank’s giving in … or that the Cowboys are? That’s not clear. But an intention of somehow keeping one of the team’s best players, even in cap-strapped times? That’s clear.

One report suggests the Cowboys' offer to Lawrence represents a "$5 to $10 million'' reduction.

It’s going to take a significant amount of manipulation to get where the Cowboys want to go - and a goodbye to both Lawrence and Amari Cooper, while robbing the roster of talent, would create $24 million of cap room.

But as we’ve reported in this space, Dallas is trying to work with Cooper’s money in order to keep him - unlikely though that may seem.

The biggest cap impact could be on the defensive side of the ball, where edge rushers Lawrence and Randy Gregory could be affected. Gregory is entering free agency and should be highly-sought-after on the open market, and should command top dollar. (CowboysSI.com has reported that Gregory is Dallas' "No. 1 priority.'')

Lawrence isn't free, but the guaranteed part of his contract is done. Meaning Dallas could save roughly $8 million by saying goodbye to one of its best defenders. (That number grows to $19 million in cap space this year in the event of a post-June 1 cut, which would then defer $11 million in dead money onto the 2023 salary cap.)

Lawrence's current deal is for five years worth $105 million, signed back in 2019.

Since entering the league in 2014, Lawrence has 48.5 sacks, 100 quarterback hits, 17 forced fumbles, and 321 tackles … All while showing durability on the field. Before missing 10 games last season, Lawrence hadn't missed a game since 2016.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!