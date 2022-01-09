Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Cowboys WATCH: Cedrick Wilson Texas 2-Steps; Dak Prescott 3 TD Passes Before Half

Cedrick Wilson has already proved he can step up big in Michael Gallup's absence.

Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson came into Saturday's game against the Eagles after tying the team-lead in catches in last week's loss to the Cardinals.

He had a touchdown in that game as well, but seems to have a larger appetite for scores against a heated division rival. 

In the first half, the Boise State product opened up the scoring for Dallas after walking into the end zone untouched from 14 yards out. 

His second score came with a bit more coverage from the Eagles' secondary though. Wilson found himself open right at the two-yard line and hauled in an accurate pass from Dak Prescott before falling over the goal line for the score. 

"I think it's just repetition," Wilson said of his connection with Prescott. "We've been here together for a minute now and every time he throws, it's my job to catch it."

That repetition seems to be coming at the perfect time, as Wilson now has three touchdowns in the past two games. 

No image description

martin dak ph
Play

Prescott Tosses Four TDs, Cowboys Lead Eagles 30-17 at Half

The Cowboys and Eagles meet for the second time this season

24 seconds ago
ced td fly ph
Play

Cowboys WATCH: Cedrick Wilson Texas 2-Steps; Dak Prescott 3 TD Passes Before Half

Cedrick Wilson has already proved he can step up big in Michal Gallup's absence.

23 minutes ago
Cedrick Wilson
Play

Cowboys WATCH: Cedrick Wilson Scores TD on Opening Drive

The Cowboys are on the board.

1 hour ago

With 3:40 left in the first half, Wilson is the Cowboys' leading-receiver with three grabs for 54 yards and the two scores. He's also been targeted a team-high four times, while Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb have combined for six targets. 

The game is currently tied at at 17 with just over three minutes remaining in the half. ... but then ... a Dak-led drive resulted in a short Dalton Schultz TD. The Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point.

So it's a 23-17 lead.

But the Wilson story is a good one.

"Like coach told us before, these are going to be playoff games for the rest of the season," Wilson said. "So I feel like we just got to come out on offense, start a little faster, and the game with go in our favor."

martin dak ph
dak sweat ph
zeke sweat ph
minshew sweat ph
lamb leap ph
dak run ph
tank min ph
zeke fall ph
ced td fly ph
GettyImages-1333880434-1024x683
USATSI_15391853
coop ph
zeke sweat ph
minshew sweat ph
template
zeke eagles
bash min ph
ced ph wrist
dak vs eagles
zeke fall ph
martin dak ph
ced td fly ph
coop ph
dak sweat ph
ceeddddeee
bash min ph

martin dak ph
News

Prescott Tosses Four TDs, Cowboys Lead Eagles 30-17 at Half

24 seconds ago
ced td fly ph
News

Cowboys WATCH: Cedrick Wilson Texas 2-Steps; Dak Prescott 3 TD Passes Before Half

23 minutes ago
Cedrick Wilson
News

Cowboys WATCH: Cedrick Wilson Scores TD on Opening Drive

1 hour ago
USATSI_15391853
News

Cowboys at Eagles NFL LIVE UPDATES: Dallas Extends Lead To Close Half

3 hours ago
79A2C604-C42F-4BDC-BAE0-95C842259A25
News

Is Zeke Playing? Cowboys RB Roster Moves Offer Ezekiel Elliott Hints

5 hours ago
dak jarwin ro
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Blake Jarwin Moves to Roster; How Much Will He Play at Eagles?

8 hours ago
quinn russ
News

Source: Quinn 'Top Candidate' to Leave Cowboys for Broncos or Seahawks

8 hours ago
9826ED97-B4CA-4616-888C-DA50D2FF0ACF
News

Cowboys at Eagles BREAKING: Dallas Roster Moves Mean New-Look Secondary

9 hours ago