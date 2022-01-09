Cowboys WATCH: Cedrick Wilson Texas 2-Steps; Dak Prescott 3 TD Passes Before Half

Cedrick Wilson has already proved he can step up big in Michael Gallup's absence.

Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson came into Saturday's game against the Eagles after tying the team-lead in catches in last week's loss to the Cardinals.

He had a touchdown in that game as well, but seems to have a larger appetite for scores against a heated division rival.

In the first half, the Boise State product opened up the scoring for Dallas after walking into the end zone untouched from 14 yards out.

His second score came with a bit more coverage from the Eagles' secondary though. Wilson found himself open right at the two-yard line and hauled in an accurate pass from Dak Prescott before falling over the goal line for the score.

"I think it's just repetition," Wilson said of his connection with Prescott. "We've been here together for a minute now and every time he throws, it's my job to catch it."

That repetition seems to be coming at the perfect time, as Wilson now has three touchdowns in the past two games.

With 3:40 left in the first half, Wilson is the Cowboys' leading-receiver with three grabs for 54 yards and the two scores. He's also been targeted a team-high four times, while Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb have combined for six targets.

The game is currently tied at at 17 with just over three minutes remaining in the half. ... but then ... a Dak-led drive resulted in a short Dalton Schultz TD. The Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point.

So it's a 23-17 lead.

But the Wilson story is a good one.

"Like coach told us before, these are going to be playoff games for the rest of the season," Wilson said. "So I feel like we just got to come out on offense, start a little faster, and the game with go in our favor."