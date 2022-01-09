Cowboys WATCH: Cedrick Wilson Scores TD on Opening Drive

The Cowboys are on the board.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson is in a position to step up in the offense after Michael Gallup tore his ACL last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

"I'm close with everybody on the team, but (Gallup) is like my brother off the field," Wilson said after the game. "One of my closest friends. I just got to help him like he helped me ... when I was injured."

A fourth-year wideout, Wilson made a handful of big plays while filling in as the No. 3 receiver during Gallup's seven-game absence earlier this season. Now, he's in position to be thrust back into that role permanently headed into the playoffs.

And he's filled his shoes quite nicely on the opening drive against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18.

Dak Prescott threw to passes to Wilson for 31 yards on the team's first drive, including a 15-yard touchdown.

After wide receiver CeeDee Lamb bumped into Eagles defensive back Josiah Scott, it opened up Wilson on the left sideline, where he waltzed into the end zone.

For Wilson, it's his fifth touchdown of the season and the second time during the year where he's found the end zone in consecutive weeks.

With the touchdown, the Cowboys have scored 486 points this season, which is the most in franchise history. Given that its the first 17-game season in league history, records like this are expected to be broken, but it's also a sign of how strong the Cowboys offense has been all year long.

Soon after, Dallas tacked on a field goal to lead 10-7 in the first.