Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turns 29 on Friday and has just one birthday wish: a "golden year" in Dallas.

"It will be the golden birthday," Prescott said Thursday after practice. "I plan for this to be the golden year."

The Cowboys haven't made the NFC Championship Game since 1995, the same season as their last Super Bowl win. Despite making the playoffs 11 times since that 1995 season, the Cowboys have failed every time to make it past the divisional round.

Prescott knows the legacy of those who have come before him in Dallas and looks to end this Super Bowl drought.

“I mean obviously knowing the quarterbacks that played specifically for this team and knowing their legacy and the ones that we hold at the highest standard are the ones that have Super Bowl rings,” Prescott said. “It starts there for me, trying to fill the shoes of those guys that have come before me and do something for this organization that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy has faith in Prescott to fulfill his birthday wish this season.

"This is Dak Prescott's offense and I think you see him taking ownership of that because at the end of the day, defense wins championships, but the Super Bowl is won by the quarterback," said McCarthy. "And I think he's a guy that emulates exactly what you're looking for, because he's always looking to improve in all the areas."

The Cowboys have won just four playoff games since their Super Bowl win in 1995 and Prescott has a 1-3 record in the postseason going into his seventh year. For comparison, Roger Staubach had two Super Bowl wins and two other Super Bowl appearances by his seventh season in Dallas.

Last season, Prescott broke the Cowboys single season touchdown record in an MVP caliber campaign. Now, Prescott looks ahead to a "golden year" with high hopes and dreams of bringing a sixth Lombardi Trophy to Dallas.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Logan Macdonald on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!