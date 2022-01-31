Why is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Declining Pro Bowl Invite?

Some can view this as a disappointment, we suppose; the opportunity for another Cowboys star to be showcased in the all-star game, well ... gives us something to do.

FRISCO - Skipping the Pro Bowl is an honor for some. And a burden for others.

For Dak Prescott, it is probably both.

The Dallas Cowboys QB has made a decision to pass on being an alternate performer in this weekend’s Pro Bowl. The logic? After a year and a half of rehab from the ankle surgery and a sore shoulder and a calf injury ...

Some can view this as a disappointment, we suppose; the opportunity for another Cowboys star to be showcased in the all-star game, well ... gives us something to do as the NFL season winds down. That's especially true as the Cowboys’ season ended in failure at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round, a home game in which the Cowboys were favored.

And now all we have between now and the Feb. 13 Super Bowl is the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6 in Las Vegas, which does not exactly constitute "real football'' ... but it is something.

But for Cowboys fans? With wide receiver CeeDee Lamb being an alternate addition to the lineup, Dallas now has six players scheduled to participate in the exhibition - pending someone in the group of offensive tackle Tyron Smith, offensive guard Zack Martin, punter Bryan Anger, linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs and Lamb opting at the last minute to bow out, likely for the same reason Prescott is doing so.

