How Are Cowboys 'Feeling' About Tyron?

“We’re definitely hopeful he’ll be ready to go,” coach McCarthy says of the All-Pro, who has missed three games with an ankle issue.

FRISCO - There are times when the radio-show word of Dallas Cowboys ownership doesn't always completely jibe with the press-conference word of Dallas Cowboys coaching.

Maybe it speaks to the importance of Tyron Smith that this is not one of those times.

The Cowboys feel "really good" about left tackle Smith's chances of returning to the lineup for Thanksgiving Thursday against the visiting Raiders, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Monday ... not long before coach Mike McCarthy said the same thing to us in his Monday media briefing here inside The Star.

“We’re definitely hopeful he’ll be ready to go,” coach McCarthy said of the All-Pro, who has missed three games with an ankle issue.

Last week, Smith practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and there was optimism entering the weekend as Dallas played at the Chiefs in a game the Cowboys would ultimately lose, 19-9. On Sunday though, Smith was inactive and Terence Steele again started in Smith's place - with new starter Connor McGovern alongside at left guard.

All in all, it did not go well for Dallas, in the O-line or pretty much anywhere else.

McCarthy said McGovern "played OK'' in first start in place of the benched Connor Williams. “He had some tough spots. Obviously, it wasn’t a great game for us up front as a whole. We can all do better.''

That can be especially true if Smith is back in the fold. Dallas won't have Amari Cooper (COVID) but hopes to have CeeDee Lamb (concussion protocol) and ideally, along with Smith, that gives QB Dak Prescott enough weaponry for the 7-3 Cowboys to get back on track. (See Injury Update, here.)

"We feel really good about him playing this week,'' Jones said of Smith. "We feel like he's ready to, barring some unforeseen setback this week, he should be ready to play this Thursday."

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!