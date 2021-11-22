Cowboys Injuries: Tyron, Zeke & CeeDee Updates

Is there a reason for Zeke's underperformance at Kansas City? And how are Tyron & CeeDee?

FRISCO - It is part of football, of course. Body parts get battered and bruised; the best try to keep on going.

Tyron Smith, CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott are headliners trying to keep going.

The Cowboys on Monday released their practice/injury report (a simulation of practice) ahead of Thursday’s Raiders visit. Lamb is not ready (concussion protocol). Smith (ankle) is also trying to play.

Said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan on Monday: “Barring some unforeseen setback this week, he should be ready to play this Thursday.”

They won’t have Amari Cooper (COVID). (And defensively, safety Donovan Wilson is out.) But having Zeke and company would help.

Elliott remains one of the NFL's best all-around running backs, though he - and most of the rest of his Dallas Cowboys teammates failed to show much of that in Sunday's disappointing 19-9 loss at Kansas City.

Is there a reason for Zeke's underperformance?

“Just the same knee, the same knee injury I’ve been dealing with,” Elliott said after the game, explaining why he exited for a brief time in the first half. “It’s feeling better, but I rolled up on it, and kind of hurt it.

"Overall, it’s definitely getting better.”

One, Elliott is not offering excuses for a game in which he had only 32 yards on nine carries and 36 yards on six catches; it is true that he's been listed on the team's practice/injury report with a balky knee that he is constantly trying to "keep warm,'' as he puts it.

Two, "getting better'' is a relative thing. It surely actually "got worse'' in that first-quarter moment when Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay rolled up on the back of Elliott's leg following a two-yard reception.

That's when Elliott started limping, but he missed only a few plays before returning.

Now comes a Thursday visit from the Raiders, with the 7-3 Cowboys needing to hurry to get back on track ... and with very little time to lick wounds or rest ailments.

“It’s definitely frustrating for us,'' Elliott said of the loss at the Chiefs. “We just need to go out there and make more plays.”

Ezekiel Elliott will try to do that again on Thursday, battered and bruised, with no days of rest ... and, as with Tyron and Lamb, a desire to keep going.

