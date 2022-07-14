Cowboys Update: New Dalton Schultz Contract ‘Not Expected’

FRISCO - The stalemate continues. And it might stay that way. And that might’ve been the Dallas Cowboys’ intention all along

After posting over 800 receiving yards alongside eight receiving touchdowns, tight end Dalton Schultz was franchise-tagged by the Cowboys.. Schultz had a breakout season last year and is gaining increased recognition.

But we sense there has been no progress in long-term contract discussions this week, and now ESPN is suggesting that a new deal is “not expected.”

Interestingly, it had previously been reported that Schultz and Dallas had been finally starting up talks on a deal.

So which is it? Bottom line, as owner Jerry Jones famously told us 30-plus years ago, "Deadlines Make Deals.'' But Friday is hbd deadline … and it’s becoming a time squeeze.

This all - the collection of ups and the downs - is coming to light after Schultz skipped a week of OTAs amid frustrations with contract negotiations (or a lack thereof).

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, for one, empathizes a bit with Schultz.

“I went through this process. A lot of people go through this process. I’m confident in that situation," Prescott said. “Me and Schultz talk all the time, so I knew what was happening, the team does. We’ll handle it.”

The necessity to retain Schultz has, in the minds of some, increased since trading Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper, vacating 104 targets from the offense. Since future Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten did in 2013, Schultz is the first Cowboys tight end to post 800+ receiving yards and eight or more receiving touchdowns in a season.

Conventional thinking: Dallas - with July 15 as the deadline at which negotiations stop and the tag deal locks in - hoping to get Schultz signed long-term and make him an integral part of the offense beyond 2022.

But as we has reported: The Cowboys might not truly be focused on that "hope,'' preferring instead to let Schultz play on the tag, choosing to re-visit the idea of Schultz' future next spring.

