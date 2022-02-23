Skip to main content

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz: Predicting Top 5 Free Agency Landing Spots

What if Dallas balks at paying Schultz, when some other team might be willing to give him, say, $12 million a year?

FRISCO - All over the internet exists the empty claims: "The Dallas Cowboys want to re-sign Dalton Schultz.''

But CowboysSI.com has reported that two other free agents, Randy Gregory and Micael Gallup are considered by those inside The Star as "priorities.''

And now many free agent "priorities'' can one team have?

Dallas has the franchise tag option with either Gregory ($20 million) or Schultz, the surprisingly productive safety valve for quarterback Dak Prescott. But short of that, if Dallas balks at paying Schultz, who might be willing to give him, say, $12 million a year?

Our top five candidates:

Tennessee Titans: Schultz, over the past two years, has 124 receptions, 1,266 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns on 171 targets. On top of that, coach Mike Vrabel will surely love Schultz' durability. He shows up. Always.

Los Angeles Chargers: They have journeyman Jared Cook, who wasn't very efficient. They have $72 million in cap space. And they have QB Justin Herbert.

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki and Schultz could be part of a massive game of Tight End Musical Chairs. This market happens to be flooded with tight end talent. If Gesicki is too pricy, Miami could turn to Schultz. Of course, given the market, if Schultz is too pricy ...

Cincinnati Bengals: Same setup, only with C.J. Uzomah. If we're talking about around $10 million per year for each of these guys, would the Joe Burrow-led offense be comfortable simply retaining Uzomah?

Indianapolis Colts: Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Could are one-dimensional guys. Could Indy view Schultz as more of a one-size-fits-all weapon?

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars are always a go-to when it comes to a franchise needing to overpay in order to lure talent. Additionally, their roster is thin at the position. This is customarily a place where good players get paid as if they're great ... and we never hear from them again. Schultz with Trevor Lawrence could be a different story.

