Skip to main content

Cowboys DEs Dorance Armstrong & Sam Williams Help: Dallas NFL's Best Pass Rush?

With the second most sacks league-wide through the first five weeks (20), the Dallas Cowboys pass rush is among the most dominant in the NFL this season.

The Dallas Cowboys re-signing defensive end Randy Gregory to a massive contract extension was essentially a done deal this past offseason. In a dizzying turn of events, however, that would end up falling through as Gregory instead opted for the same five year, $70 million contract with the Denver Broncos that Dallas offered.

Despite many fans panicking at the time about the loss of Gregory, it's been a sort of blessing in disguise for Dallas. ... with other Cowboys stepping up to assist Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence in their pursuits of QBs.

The main beneficiary of Gregory's departure has been Dallas defensive end Dorance Armstrong.

Armstrong is having a career year thus far, with four sacks over the first five games. Additionally, Armstrong had both a strip-sack leading to a touchdown and a blocked punt in the win against the Rams on Sunday.

"When I first arrived here in 2020, he was a special-teams phenom for us," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. "And then finally [he] was given some opportunities in the defensive line, but it's been so cool to watch him continue to grow and he's just an exceptional, instinctive, aware football player."

Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams, also part of the future of the Dallas defensive line, was disruptive often against the Rams, also recovering the game-winning strip-sack by Parsons to seal the victory.

"Sam just huge played there at the end," McCarthy said. "I thought he was very disruptive. He was doing a good job on special teams and he's playing with more awareness and discipline, so I'm really proud of that step that he made this week.”

Scroll to Continue

No image description

jerry-jones-qb-controversy-cowboys
Play

Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry

Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott as Cowboys ready for the Eagles: “He’s feeling good, made a lot of improvement. He’ll throw a lot this week.”

By Mike Fisher
58FBCA60-CD0E-4913-8272-627A861A1414
Play

Cowboys Need to Sign New TE? Dalton Schultz & Micah Parsons Injury Update

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff
Cowboys - Eagles 2008
Play

Cowboys Poised For Playoffs? 4-1 Start Says Yes!

Dallas has made the postseason 92 percent of the time it has started a season with four wins in five games.

By Richie Whitt

Williams was also the second-highest graded Cowboy against the Rams according to Pro Football Focus.

With Armstrong having a career year and Williams impressing as a rookie, along with help from others like newcomer vet Dante Fowler, the Dallas pass rush has more than enough talent to complement Lawrence and the "Lion-backer" Parsons on the edge. Gregory (until his recent injury) was having himself a nice year so far in Denver himself ... but 4-1 Dallas, prepping to play Sunday night at 5-0 Philly, is getting back for its buck in the pass-rush department.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

jerry-jones-qb-controversy-cowboys
News

Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry

By Mike Fisher
58FBCA60-CD0E-4913-8272-627A861A1414
News

Cowboys Need to Sign New TE? Dalton Schultz & Micah Parsons Injury Update

By Cowboys Country Staff
Cowboys - Eagles 2008
News

Cowboys Poised For Playoffs? 4-1 Start Says Yes!

By Richie Whitt
A206E357-C845-4408-B409-F087C2499DC7
News

Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman: 'Take The Dresses Off' Remark on QB Sacks: 2 Controversies in 1?

By Mike Fisher
Snip20221010_30
News

Cowboys Opinion: Cooper Rush 'Deserves' to Start Over Dak Prescott vs. Eagles

By Geoff Magliochetti
Cooper-Rush-Ezekiel-Elliott
News

Ezekiel Elliott Says 'F'em!' to Who Don't Get Cowboys Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush 'QB Controversy'

By Mike Fisher
BDAEE466-4EB7-46A2-AB82-F467BEE3FEE9
News

Dak Prescott 4-Word Injury Update: Cowboys at Eagles in Week 6?

By Mike Fisher
FF7EB0A8-F410-4F48-B5EF-D8BE56965B04
News

NFC Beast: Dallas Cowboys Playoff Path Could Still Be Bumpy Road

By Art Garcia