Cowboys DEs Dorance Armstrong & Sam Williams Help: Dallas NFL's Best Pass Rush?

The Dallas Cowboys re-signing defensive end Randy Gregory to a massive contract extension was essentially a done deal this past offseason. In a dizzying turn of events, however, that would end up falling through as Gregory instead opted for the same five year, $70 million contract with the Denver Broncos that Dallas offered.

Despite many fans panicking at the time about the loss of Gregory, it's been a sort of blessing in disguise for Dallas. ... with other Cowboys stepping up to assist Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence in their pursuits of QBs.

The main beneficiary of Gregory's departure has been Dallas defensive end Dorance Armstrong.

Armstrong is having a career year thus far, with four sacks over the first five games. Additionally, Armstrong had both a strip-sack leading to a touchdown and a blocked punt in the win against the Rams on Sunday.

"When I first arrived here in 2020, he was a special-teams phenom for us," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. "And then finally [he] was given some opportunities in the defensive line, but it's been so cool to watch him continue to grow and he's just an exceptional, instinctive, aware football player."

Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams, also part of the future of the Dallas defensive line, was disruptive often against the Rams, also recovering the game-winning strip-sack by Parsons to seal the victory.

"Sam just huge played there at the end," McCarthy said. "I thought he was very disruptive. He was doing a good job on special teams and he's playing with more awareness and discipline, so I'm really proud of that step that he made this week.”

Williams was also the second-highest graded Cowboy against the Rams according to Pro Football Focus.

With Armstrong having a career year and Williams impressing as a rookie, along with help from others like newcomer vet Dante Fowler, the Dallas pass rush has more than enough talent to complement Lawrence and the "Lion-backer" Parsons on the edge. Gregory (until his recent injury) was having himself a nice year so far in Denver himself ... but 4-1 Dallas, prepping to play Sunday night at 5-0 Philly, is getting back for its buck in the pass-rush department.

