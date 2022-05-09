"This one felt like a group filled with reaches, big bets and not a single regular starter for the roster.''

FRISCO - Our friends at Athlon like what the Dallas Cowboys have done with their building of this roster ... up until the 2022 NFL Draft, that is.

As Athlon goes through the NFL to find the "best picks'' and the "worst picks'' and the NFL Draft grades ... well, your Dallas Cowboys do not fare well.

The criticisms are by now familiar ones. Via Athlon ...

Best pick: Jalen Tolbert, wide receiver, South Alabama (third round, 88th overall)

Worst pick: Damone Clark, linebacker, LSU (fifth round, 176th overall)

Writes Athlon: "Jerry Jones has put together several praise-worthy draft classes recently but at a key inflection moment for the franchise, this one felt like a group filled with reaches, big bets and not a single regular starter for the roster.

"Tolbert does seem like he has potential to occupy the old Cedrick Wilson role but must continue to fill out. (Read here on Tolbert and Dak Prescott bonding.)

"Clark would have been a steal in the fifth given how productive and athletic he was at LSU but he'll likely miss all of 2022 and will need to come back from major surgery to even see the field.

"First-rounder Tyler Smith (24th overall) also seemed a tad high even if viewed as the long-term replacement at either tackle spot.

And Athlon's Overall grade: C-.

The Cowboys would like a word. And so in the interest of fairness ...

Regarding Tyler Smith: This territory is well-covered. Dallas does not view Smith as having been taken "a tad high,'' as the Cowboys had him as the No. 16 player on the board. (Additionally, the short-term plan at left guard deserves mention.)

And regarding Clark: The Cowboys believe that the LSU product was arguably the best linebacker in college football last year, and that his spinal fusion surgery will not keep him from playing eventually - maybe as soon as the 2022 season.

On this we can all agree: If Dallas is right on Smith and Tolbert alone, this class is a "hit.'' If Sam Williams comes through? It's gigantic. And if Damone Clark does as well? The "C-'' moves to as high as a grade can go.

