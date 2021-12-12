'This Is Our House!'? Why Cowboys Got Their Own 'Dragon Seats' in D.C.

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    'This Is Our House!'? Why Cowboys Got Their Own 'Dragon Seats' in Washington

    Some in Washington have convinced themselves that this is yet another "Cocky Cowboys'' move, but that - just like the idea that Dallas coach Mike McCarthy "boldly guaranteed a win'' - is overblown.
    LANDOVER, Md. - There had to be a logical explanation for why the Dallas Cowboys installed their own sideline benches here at FedEx Field for today's meeting with the Washington Football Team.

    The headline-grabbing guess? Coach Mike McCarthy is trying to further flex his muscular belief that "We will win this football game'' by making himself right at home in the visitor's building.

    The more logical guess? It has something to do with what we like to call "rickety new FedEx Field.''

    As we noted in our video report at 9:30 a.m. ET: Guess No. 2 is the sensible one. ... and is correct.

    It is a rarity: Why would a visiting team ship its own benches to a road game?

    The short version of the story: The Cowboys had been informed by a previous visiting team or teams that the "hot-seat benches'' used on the visitor sideline have in the past malfunctioned.

    It is about 46 degrees in Landover right now, clear but cool, and the hot-seat benches might come in handy. So the Cowboys found themselves a company called "Dragon Seats'' that could provide and ship working-condition benches to the Washington area.

    Cowboys at Washington: Injured Tony Pollard Joins Dallas Inactives

    There is one disappointment, and concern, on the injury list leading up to the noon CT kickoff.

    58 minutes ago
    Cowboys Bad News on RB

    Elusive running back Tony Pollard revealed this week that he has been dealing with a torn plantar fascia since last Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

    3 hours ago

    And voila, here they are.

    Some in Washington have convinced themselves that this is yet another "Cocky Cowboys'' move, but that - just like the idea that Dallas coach Mike McCarthy "boldly guaranteed a win'' - is overblown.

    Now, the need for warmth on the sideline does not necessarily mean the benches had to have Cowboys branding and logos slapped all over it. ... and we're told owner Jerry Jones is quite pleased.

    The benches are not about bragging. But the Cowboys are, yes, always about branding.

