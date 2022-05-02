Way-Too-Early 2023 Mock NFL Draft: Do Cowboys Need CB?

It’s never too early to look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft

We’re only two days removed from the end of the 2022 NFL Draft, but there remains an interesting thought: who could the Dallas Cowboys look to select in the next draft cycle?

PFF released it’s way-too-early mock draft for 2023 and predicts the Cowboys will be selecting at No. 24 overall.

The selection? Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks. Here’s what PFF had to say about the former LSU standout:

Eli Ricks

Ricks did the unthinkable this offseason by transferring from LSU to Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound corner earned an 85.6 coverage grade as a true freshman in 2020 before a shoulder injury cut his sophomore season short.

The timing of the mock draft’s release is ironic considering that the Los Angeles area native was just arrested Sunday night in Mississippi for speeding, driving without insurance, and possession of marijuana, per multiple reports.

Should he get things sorted out by next year’s draft, Ricks could bring some solid depth to a Dallas secondary that just lost safety Damontae Kazee, who signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday.

Eli Ricks

In two seasons at LSU, Hicks formed a dynamic duo in the secondary with former Tiger and recent No. 3 overall pick of the Houston Texans, Derek Stingley Jr. His freshman season in 2020 was a memorable one, as Hicks was named Freshman All-SEC by the coaches and was an AP Third-Team All-American after totaling four picks, two pick-sixes, five passes defended, 113 interception return yards, and 20 total tackles.

In 2021, Ricks appeared in just six games for the Tigers after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He had 11 total tackles, one pick, and one pass defended before electing to transfer to Alabama this offseason.

It remains to be seen how Alabama and coach Nick Saban will handle his recent arrest. ... and we know the Cowboys - from Kelvin Joseph to newcomer Sam Williams, once they do their "due diligence'' - are largely unbothered by such things.

