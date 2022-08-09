Cowboys Comeback? Ezekiel Elliott 'Ready To Return To Form'

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been criticized for his performance last season, as well as seemingly regressing in recent past. Last season, Elliott posted over 1,000 rushing yards on 4.2 yards per carry with 10 rushing touchdowns. Nonetheless, 2021 was considered a down year.

CowboysSI.com was first to report that Elliott played through a torn PCL in 2021. Now, Elliott says he's healthy and ready.

"I’d say it probably took me until after the season’s over," Elliott said. "You know, probably like one and a half two months to fill back. But, you know, now I’m ready."

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy has also cited Elliott's returning health as reason to expect a bounce back season.

“I think the biggest thing with Zeke is he’s completely healthy now and he’s had a tremendous offseason,” McCarthy said. "He’s in top shape. At the end of the day, he’s an extremely instinctive, tough, smart football player, great teammate. So, I think he’s definitely set himself up for that."

The Cowboys also like Tony Pollard, and Zeke's backup figures to be even more in the picture this season. However, Elliott cites the positive impact Pollard is having on his career outlook, while stating his plans to get back to his rookie year form.

"Having TP here has definitely helped me out a lot. It’s definitely going to extend my career, taking some of those touches off me. It is a different role than my rookie year but I plan to get back to that form.”

Despite Pollard's growing role, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has also been adamant this offseason about Elliott remaining the focal point in the run game.

"Seriously, Zeke's gotta be our feature, and he is our feature," Jones said, via NFL.com. "We can feature him in a lot of different ways. ... It's critical that we make Zeke -- because he's capable of being that -- really the focus of what we're doing.''

Elliott has shown speed and elusiveness so far this offseason at training camp, while giving the fanbase reason for optimism going forward.

Now, Elliott is preparing to "return to form" in 2022.