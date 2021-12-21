Cowboys With 2 Finalists - Micah & Trevon - as NFL DPOY?

Micah and Trevon: Maybe they'll both get votes for NFL Defensive Player of the Year?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys and their two young defensive stars methodically dispatched the New York Giants 21-6 Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Both cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker Micah Parsons, who are trying to go to the Super Bowl, are also going to get voted into the Pro Bowl.

And maybe they'll both get votes for NFL Defensive Player of the Year as well.

The Cowboys (10-4) are all but assured of the playoffs. They also continue to joust with the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals for the conference’s top seed.

Three consecutive wins put Dallas in that position. The latest at the Giants was fueled by an opportunistic defenses that caused four turnovers, including three interceptions.

That’s at least four takeaways in three straight games – the longest such streak for the franchise since 1994. Diggs is the first Cowboy since Everson Walls in 1981 with double-digit interceptions.

Diggs grabbed his league-leading 10th pick midway through the fourth quarter. (Walls holds the team record with 11.) Jourdan Lewis and Malik Hooker also had picks.

Dallas' 23 interceptions are the most in the NFL.

Those kind of stats prompted Diggs to make a haughty claim.

“We’re the best defense for sure,” he said.

The Cowboys are certainly in the conversation. ... and Diggs and the rookie Parsons, with his 11 sacks, are each in the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year. They’re the first teammates with at least 10 picks and sacks since Antonio Cromartie (10 INTs) and Shawne Merriman (12.5 sacks) did so for the San Diego Chargers in 2007.

“It’s amazing just to be on a team with a strong defense,” said DeMarcus Lawrence, who forced a fumble. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”

It makes it easy to have two DPOY guys, as the oddsmakers say is so.

Those oddsmakers now think Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (+225) has the best shot at winning. But right behind him is Parsons (+250). Then comes Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt (+375) and the Rams' Aaron Donald (+800). And then Diggs (+1000) rounds out the top five.

Dallas defense is beating up on everyone, including its own offense.

“I’ll let everyone know the defense is kicking our ass,” Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said, noting that the two units have placed bets on performance. “But it’s the 'turnovers vs. touchdowns' and they obviously won this one.”

Dallas is down to three games left in the regular season, with the next two at AT&T Stadium. Up first is Washington, which lost to the Cowboys a week ago. A key seeding game follows against Arizona on Jan. 2 before closing things out at Philadelphia.

A 13-4 record is definitely on the table, which would give the Cowboys at least a shot at home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Also on the table: DPOY votes.