Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys Final Injury Report: DeMarcus Lawrence Ready to Lead ‘Top-5 Defense’ vs. Giants

    On Friday? Positive movement forward, with the final injury/practice report being made official.
    Author:

    FRISCO - While the NFL at large is experiencing an outbreak of COVID so extensive that the league is considering the postponement of games, the 9-4 Dallas Cowboys emerge from their Friday workout here at The Star fairly healthy for their Sunday meeting with 4-9 New York.

    Entering the day, both defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and running back Tony Pollard were dealing with foot issues, with both listed as "limited'' following the team's Thursday workout here at The Star. 

    But on Friday? Positive movement forward, with the final injury/practice report being made official. Pollard has been moved to “questionable” for Sunday, and Lawrence is no longer on the list at all.

    Lawrence recently predicted Dallas could boast a “top-five defense. He will play vs. the Giants with a chance to price that.

    Pollard is working through what he says is a torn plantar fascia, and on Friday said, “It’s definitely getting better.”

    Pollard believes he will be a game-time decision in New York.

    Meanwhile, receiver Cedrick Wilson has been activated from the Cowboys' Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the game against the Giants.

    No image description

    jaylon ted
    Play

    Cowboys BREAKING: Jaylon Signs with NFC East ‘Enemy’

    Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and before that won the Butkus Award as a junior at Notre Dame as the best linebacker in college football.

    21 minutes ago
    tank eyes
    Play

    Cowboys Final Injury Report: Tank Ready to Lead ‘Top-5’ D

    On Friday? Positive movement forward, with the final injury/practice report being made official.

    48 minutes ago
    cow jerry mask dak zeke mcc stephen
    Play

    BREAKING: NFL Postpones Games; How Will Cowboys Be Impacted?

    What if Dallas ends up winning the NFC East due to forfeit?

    2 hours ago

    Wilson, part of Dallas' talented and deep group of receivers featuring Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup, has missed the last two games. He was inactive with an ankle injury on Dec. 2 for the game against New Orleans and then was on the Reserve/COVID-19 last Sunday when the Cowboys traveled to Washington and secured a 27-20 victory that puts Dallas in the NFC East driver's seat with a 9-4 record.

    Wilson has 30 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns this season as a key helper at wide receiver, an important special-teams player (as a top punt returner), and also as an unusual weapon for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore when it comes to Dallas "exotic'' plays.

    The Cowboys are not presently having to endure some of the same COVID issues that are plaguing other teams, like Washington, Cleveland, and the Rams, all of whom presently have more than 20 players dealing with the NFL's COVID protocol.

    Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is not on the Friday list. And amid speculation that Dak Prescott's recent struggles might be injury-related, the QB has pronounced himself "100-percent healthy.''

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    jaylon ted
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: Jaylon Signs with NFC East ‘Enemy’

    21 minutes ago
    tank eyes
    News

    Cowboys Final Injury Report: Tank Ready to Lead ‘Top-5’ D

    48 minutes ago
    cow jerry mask dak zeke mcc stephen
    News

    BREAKING: NFL Postpones Games; How Will Cowboys Be Impacted?

    2 hours ago
    4A7DD19A-4A62-4EE0-A2EA-C13ED28BEF70
    News

    Key Player on Cowboys Offense Moves to Roster

    3 hours ago
    dak balls den
    News

    What’s Wrong With Dak? A Giants Jinx?

    5 hours ago
    07DA7001-CE09-4D73-BC0C-1EA25AB2AC1E
    News

    WFT Moves Heinicke to COVID List, Signs Ex Cowboys QB

    6 hours ago
    BAF687F1-4456-49BA-B8B5-73C45DF2AAE3
    News

    Why Garrett & Kellen Fit as Jaguars' Urban Meyer Replacements

    17 hours ago
    8C17BAF2-C567-45A4-98CE-65BD1C939F6C
    News

    Sources: Cowboys Change in Starting Lineup on Offense?

    17 hours ago