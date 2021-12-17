Cowboys Final Injury Report: Tank Ready to Lead ‘Top-5’ D

On Friday? Positive movement forward, with the final injury/practice report being made official.

FRISCO - While the NFL at large is experiencing an outbreak of COVID so extensive that the league is considering the postponement of games, the 9-4 Dallas Cowboys emerge from their Friday workout here at The Star fairly healthy for their Sunday meeting with 4-9 New York.

Entering the day, both defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and running back Tony Pollard were dealing with foot issues, with both listed as "limited'' following the team's Thursday workout here at The Star.

But on Friday? Positive movement forward, with the final injury/practice report being made official. Pollard has been moved to “questionable” for Sunday, and Lawrence is no longer on the list at all.

Lawrence recently predicted Dallas could boast a “top-five defense. He will play vs. the Giants with a chance to price that.

Pollard is working through what he says is a torn plantar fascia, and on Friday said, “It’s definitely getting better.”

Pollard believes he will be a game-time decision in New York.

Meanwhile, receiver Cedrick Wilson has been activated from the Cowboys' Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the game against the Giants.

Wilson, part of Dallas' talented and deep group of receivers featuring Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup, has missed the last two games. He was inactive with an ankle injury on Dec. 2 for the game against New Orleans and then was on the Reserve/COVID-19 last Sunday when the Cowboys traveled to Washington and secured a 27-20 victory that puts Dallas in the NFC East driver's seat with a 9-4 record.

Wilson has 30 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns this season as a key helper at wide receiver, an important special-teams player (as a top punt returner), and also as an unusual weapon for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore when it comes to Dallas "exotic'' plays.

The Cowboys are not presently having to endure some of the same COVID issues that are plaguing other teams, like Washington, Cleveland, and the Rams, all of whom presently have more than 20 players dealing with the NFL's COVID protocol.

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is not on the Friday list. And amid speculation that Dak Prescott's recent struggles might be injury-related, the QB has pronounced himself "100-percent healthy.''

