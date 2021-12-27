Cowboys ‘Fired Up’ About Tyron Playing vs. Cards

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on a four-game winning streak and a one-game streak of offensive domination … and it’s been accomplished largely without the usual help of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith.

But in NFL Week 17, that may be about to change in a positive way for the 11-4 NFC East champs.

“Great news,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Monday in the wake of the previous day’s 56-14 manhandling of Washington, “is we feel very optimistic that Tyron is going to be back against Arizona. … We’re so fired up that Tyron is going to be back against Arizona.”

That sounds like a promise and maybe it’s too early in the week for any guarantees. Smith has been battling a nagging ankle injury since Week 6, and on Sunday miss his fifth game of the year.

Injuries are a part of the sport, and certainly a part of the latter half of Smith’s brilliant career. But good health now, as Dallas sits in the No. 2 slot in the NFC playoff seeding, would be critical to Dallas being a true contender.

Said offensive line mate La'el Collins: “That’s even more scary."

Second-year UDFA Terence Steele has filled it well at left tackle - and was even rewarded for his earnest work with a TD pass against the WFT. But Tyron, still just 30, has Hall-of-Fame credentials … and maybe the best chance in his career at a title.

“He brings so much to the table in terms of solidifying that left side, giving Dak (Prescott) confidence to step up in the pocket and make the throws that he needs to make,” Jones said. “To have him back is going to really be a great addition back … We’re just focused on trying to beat the Arizona Cardinals and fighting for a championship here. We feel like we got a team that can do that.”

And they feel justifiably “fired up” that a healthy Tyron Smith can push them there.

