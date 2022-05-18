Cowboys Rookie TE Jake Ferguson: 'Chance to Be Special,' Says Insider

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2022 NFL Draft with no real necessity at tight end - in terms of a first-teamer, anyway. Starting tight end Dalton Schultz was an excellent security blanket for Dak Prescott, as he was third on the team in receiving yards (808, was second in catches (78) and tied the now former Cowboy, Amari Cooper, for most scores (eight).

The team placed him on the franchise tag this offseason with hopes of agreeing on a long-term deal in the future. ESPN even reported Wednesday that Dallas could "certainly" ink a long-term deal with Schultz before the July 15 deadline.

Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Jake Ferguson Harrison Barden, USA TODAY Jake Ferguson Jake Ferguson

But Jerry and Stephen Jones weren't necessarily drafting on pure position need with every pick. Taking Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth round at pick No. 129 overall displayed the Cowboys plan to go "best player avaliable" … but at the same time, the injury (retirement?) of Blake Jarwin? Plus, how often do teams use two-tight end sets?,

Regardless of how the depth chart or scheme will shake out, the 6-5, 244-pound Ferguson is still doing every thing he can to make his way into the final 53. At rookie minicamp this weekend, the tight end has been the tough, physical beast that Dallas drafted him to be, according to a report Wednesday from NFL insider Matt Lombardo:

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was a standout at rookie minicamp this weekend. Those around the team believe he “has the chance to be special.” The @BadgerFootball standout turned heads with his physicality, and “really solid body control in the passing game.”

Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Jake Ferguson DallasCowboys.com Dak Prescott Dak Prescott

Ferguson arrives into the league as an experienced player who stayed at Wisconsin for four seasons. Not exactly eye-popping on the stat sheet, he stayed consistent in his role as a blocker and pass-catcher for a Badgers team that was reliant on an elite defense during his time there.

Ferguson had at least 30 catches in all four seasons, including a career-high 12.7 yards per catch his freshman season. He finished his senior year with a new career-best in catches with 46, which led the team. In 2020, he led the Badgers in catches (30), receiving yards (305), and touchdowns (four).

In his career, the Madison native had 145 grabs, 1,618 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

He's now the team’s only rookie draft choice yet to sign after receiver Jalen Tolbert and defensive end Sam Williams inked their rookie deals Wednesday.

But after the way the former Badger has been playing in his first action at rookie minicamp, a deal could soon be headed his way.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!