Cowboys New No. 9 KaVontae Turpin Has Message for Tony Romo

"Big shoes to fill" is a cliche heard every year when new players step into the void left by a former player who has signed elsewhere, been traded or retired.

But for Dallas Cowboys receiver and kick-returning specialist KaVontae Turpin, it's the void left by a jersey, not shoes, that he'll have to fill as he begins his first year in the NFL. The hype and expectations surrounding the 26-year-old rookie received a huge boost recently, as a simple change of jersey number created tons of noise this week with the 2022 season approaching.

The noise was justified, to say the least.

Turpin, who wore No. 2 during preseason, will now be sporting the No. 9 that was worn by former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo for 13 years. Just two playoff wins in his career make many hesitant to don Romo a Cowboys legend, but leading the franchise in passing yards (34,183) and passing touchdowns (248) says otherwise.

Turpin, a four-year standout with the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, began his college career right around when Romo's time in the NFL was winding down just 30 minutes east in Dallas.

And when asked about his new jersey Wednesday, Turpin made sure to talk directly to the camera to address Romo himself.

"I was a big Tony Romo fan, so hey Tony Romo it's a big blessing to have your number and I'm just happy to be able to keep on your legacy," he said.

Turpin said he didn't choose No. 9, as it matters little what defenders will see on his back as he blazes by. The Los Angeles Chargers got to see his No. 2 flying by on two separate occasions in Dallas' second preseason game, but the number change was necessary since cornerback Jourdan Lewis was already set to wear 2 for the regular season after not playing in preseason.

"To be real, I didn't choose it," Turpin said. "I told them just give me the number they wanted, cause I'm just happy to be here. It didn't really matter what number I got."

Turpin is set to have some hefty responsibilities in the return game for the Cowboys this season, starting with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

In prime time against Tom Brady and the Bucs, he'll have his first opportunity to continue the legacy left by No. 9, one that has been untouched since 2017.

"They just told me to show respect to Tony Romo's number and his legacy," Turpin said. "I'm happy to be able to wear the number and all that, but at the same time, it's a new era and I'm happy to see what I can do in that No. 9."

Dallas and Tampa Bay are set for kickoff at 7:20 p.m. C.T.

