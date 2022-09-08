FRISCO - Before the start of Thursday's working inside Ford Center here at The Star, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was asked if he is "tempted'' to allow rehabbing wide receiver Michael Gallup play in Sunday night's Week 1 game against the visiting Tampa Bay Bucs.

“If he practices today,'' McCarthy said, "we’ll talk about it.''

And then, by gosh ... Gallup - coming off surgery on his ACL and slated to possibly return to the game field by Week 3 - practiced.

Factually, Gallup has already essentially ruled himself out of this game, and the people involved have told CowboysSI.com about the Week 3 (at the New York Giants goal.

But the presence of Gallup in practice at some level on Wednesday, and then at a deeper level, in pads, on Thursday, is certainly encouraging.

and it would go against team’s plan all along.

“I though his workout was excellent, really, the past two days,'' McCarthy said, noting that Gallup came through the Wednesday workout with no lingering issues. "He has checked every box all the way along. …We are very encouraged by the work.”

Dallas’ "unofficial'' depth chart does list Gallup as the starter opposite CeeDee Lamb. Oh, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has tried to play poker with the availability of Gallup, using the word "gamesmanship'' in thinking maybe the Bucs can be tricked here. But the reality - we think?

"Physically, he looks really good,'' said McCarthy, planning on winning by playing "our best ball'' ... and for now, temptation aside, that probably needs to be good enough.

