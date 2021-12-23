Cowboys LOOK: Practice for Washington; Zeke vs. Gibson on Injury Report

Skip to main content
    Cowboys LOOK: Practice for Washington; Ezekiel Elliott vs. Antonio Gibson on Injury Report

    The Thursday practice/injury report is out for both teams, and each club’s standout running back is mentioned.
    Author:

    Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson deserves all sorts of credit for having battled through a variety of injuries throughout the 2021 season. That shin problem is still pretty nasty. And now a toe problem is enough to keep him our of the Thursday practice as the WFT is heading into a Week 16 matchup at Dallas on Sunday.

    But the difference: Ezekiel Elliott, after his stationary-bike warmup, was a full participant despite his balky knee.

    Gibson, the team’s leading rusher and a foundational player for a WFT club that due to injury and illness has spent most of the season being short on its planned weaponry, is the topper on a practice report that does not bode well for the 6-8 WFT against the 10-4 Cowboys.

    Also earning a DNP: safety Landon Collins (foot), cornerback William Jackson III (ankle) and defensive lineman. Daniel Wise (knee) Listed as limited is wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring).

    For Dallas, the key missing guy is tackle Tyron Smith (ankle).

    Gibson fought through his issues to contribute in what became a Tuesday night 27-17 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. In the first half of that game, game, Gibson was forced into the blue medical tent for long enough portion of time to raise concerns.

    He was originally listed as "questionable'' to return to the game with a toe injury. But as has become his custom, he found a way to get back on the field near the end of the first half ... and in the end, the second-year running back finished the game with 65 total yards and a touchdown.

