Cowboys vs. Chargers Preseason Week 2: Addressing Penalties; How to Watch

The Dallas Cowboys head west for a Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

The Cowboys are attempting to improve on their 12-5 mark last season - or at least advance deeper in the playoffs - after a first-round exit at home at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in January.

Last week, the 17-7 loss to the Broncos in Denver was littered with mistakes, including a whopping 17 penalties. That's not a good look, considering Dallas led the league in penalties last season with 127.

Expect a heavy dose of second- and third-team players, as quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are not expected to play at the Chargers. The third and final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium could serve as the first-teamers' dress rehearsal.

Limiting penalties in Game 2 is obviously crucial for the Cowboys while continuing to evaluate rookies and position battles.

In addition to more disciplined play, what are some other things to watch for on Saturday?

Against Denver, quarterback Cooper Rush added doubt to the backup quarterback situation, rookie left guard Tyler Smith was flagged twice after having his biggest draft day concern be penalties (Smith led all FBS players in penalties last season) and the Cowboys didn't score until late in the fourth quarter.

Receiver Simi Fehoko's touchdown was the major highlight. Will Grier (groin) should play, as he's in competition with Rush for the backup job behind Prescott.

WHAT: Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

WHEN: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 9 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: KTVT-TV Channel 11 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +5

TOTAL: 36.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +188, Chargers -225

