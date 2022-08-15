'Huge for Me': Did Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko Just Make Dallas Roster?

After leading the NFL in penalties last season, the Cowboys were flagged 17 times in their 17-7 preseason loss versus the Broncos. It seemed like one of those nights where nothing was going right.

Quarterback Cooper Rush added doubt to the backup quarterback situation, rookie left guard Tyler Smith was flagged twice after having his biggest draft day concern be penalties and the Cowboys didn't score until late in the fourth quarter. However, in that fourth-quarter touchdown exists one positive takeaway from Saturday: receiver Simi Fehoko.

"It was huge for me, it was my first one," Fehoko said following the game of his TD play.

NFL cuts from 90 to 85 are coming. Dallas needs to make decisions? At receiver? Fehoko has made noise all training camp with highlight plays and displays of his size and speed.

Versus Denver, Fehoko posted two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown on just two targets. In fact, Fehoko's touchdown was also Dallas' lone score of the day.

Said Fehoko of the play: "It's a huge confidence-booster and something I can stack on. I think I'm doing pretty well in camp and I feel this was just the icing on top."

Fehoko making an impact is more important than ever following the injury to receiver James Washington, who was expected to be Dallas' No. 2 receiver week 1. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated his confidence in the young receivers earlier this offseason following the injury.

"Let's give these young guys the incentive, our young receivers," Jones said. "We thought highly of them when we came out. We'll get [Washington] rehabbed ... But it doesn't create an urgency for us to add a veteran receiver. We like these young guys."

Now, sure to survive this first Tuesday cutdown, Fehoko looks to be leading the charge for the young receivers following his impressive preseason performance ... a performance for the second-year receiver to "stack on."

