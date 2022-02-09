Skip to main content

Rams vs. Bengals: Will Texas' 'Mattress Mack' Win Record-Setting $7.7 Million Super Bowl Bet?

Mattress Mack's bet is the largest mobile wager in history.

FRISCO - Texas-based furniture salesman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is creating quite a stir in gambling circles - and of course bringing attention to the furniture business - as he has placed a record-setting bet of more than $4.5 million on a Super Bowl LVI win for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Los Angeles Rams, using the Caesars Sportsbook app.

According to Ken Fuchs, head of sports at Caesars Entertainment Inc., via FOX Business, Mattress Mack's bet is the largest mobile wager in history.

"At Caesars Sportsbook, we love taking epic wagers on massive events like the Super Bowl," Fuchs said. "The Joe Burrow magic is pulling fans in, especially in Louisiana with his college roots. With this $4.5 million bet on Joe and the Bengals, Mack will make history again. And with the millions of Caesars Rewards credits he’ll earn — win or lose — he can enjoy time spent on OUR mattresses at Caesars anytime he wants to stop by."

Yes, somewhere in there, there exists yet another ad.

But the money is real. Really real. If the Houston-based businessman is right, and the Bengals win - they enter as a four-point underdog - Mattress Mack's winnings will be around $7.7 million.

Why did McIngvale do it the way he did it, which included driving from Texas to Louisiana, where sports betting via mobile was recently made legal? He told FOX Business that he placed the bet through the Caesars Sportsbook app because it's "the only one with big enough britches to take that kind of bet at a single time."

"They were very accommodating and made it easy for me," he explained. "The rest of them wanted you to bet smaller amounts and every time you bet, they lower the odds. So Caesars is a grown person's gambling place."

Yes, it all sounds like an ad. But the money is real. Really real.

