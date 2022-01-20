Skip to main content

Cowboys Could Lose Dan Quinn & Joe Whitt Jr. as Seahawks Seek Coach Interview

Tap the brakes on elevating Whitt - or on having him leave with Quinn.

FRISCO - Dan Quinn got the top job as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator a year ago, and the team was also able to retain George Edwards - who applied for the same job - to work under him as a senior assistant who has been coaching linebackers.

Next year, Dallas' defense might be Edwards' - especially if both Quinn and another top assistant, Joe Whitt Jr., depart Dallas.

An NFL source tells CowboysSI.com that should Quinn leave after this season - he's now fielding interview requests for virtually every NFL opening and is being "zeroed in on'' by the Denver Broncos - there is support inside The Star for the elevation of Edwards.

Other possibilities will exist, including the elevation of staffer Joe Whitt Jr. (though he could go with Quinn), fired Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer (with deep Jones family ties), fired Broncos coach Vic Fangio and others. (Why not fired Dolphins coach Brian Flores on this list? Most think he'll join Quinn in getting a new top job.)

But tap the brakes on elevating Whitt - or on having him leave with Quinn.On Wednesday night, NFL Network is reporting that the Seattle Seahawks, who just dismissed defensive coordinator Ken Norton (the former Cowboys player), want to interview Whitt for that vacancy.

At this point, the Cowboys might feel fortunate if Edwards stays.

"Edwards,'' one source said, "is the smartest, toughest teacher in the building.''

No image description

whitt mc
Play

Cowboys Could Lose Coaches Dan Quinn & Joe Whitt Jr.

Tap the brakes on elevating Whitt - or on having him leave with Quinn.

15 seconds ago
15 seconds ago
jerry payton
Play

Cowboys Would Fire McCarthy to Hire Saints Coach Payton?

"I’m not trying to spread rumors,'' says Lombardi, even though that's exactly what's happening here.

26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
C81DFDA8-0EA3-486A-85CE-856A8F0503A9
Play

Cowboys To Lose ‘Jersey Boy’ Coach Dan Quinn to Giants?

Quinn - the hottest candidate in this cycle - happens to be from Morristown, N.J. … and his hometown just happens to be located about 24 miles from where the Giants call home.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Edwards has experience as a coordinator, most famously in Minnesota, where he oversaw the defense for Zimmer. Edwards has grown close to head coach Mike McCarthy and is instrumental in helping Quinn oversee a Dallas defense that has experienced a great turnaround in the year, with its 12-5 record and playoff berth. Edwards is also a key teacher for star rookie Micah Parsons, who will win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and get Defensive Player of the Year votes as well.

Whitt (who is Dallas holds the title of "defensive passing game coordinator/secondary'' is also highly qualified, and has ties to both Quinn and Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy. A source tells us that Quinn would want to take Cowboys D-line coach Aden Durde with him at his new job.

Assuming Quinn departs, he will be missed. But between Edwards, Whitt and others, the Cowboys are already preparing for that, hoping to not miss a beat. ... while hoping to not lose too many assistants.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

whitt mc
News

Cowboys Could Lose Coaches Dan Quinn & Joe Whitt Jr.

15 seconds ago
jerry payton
News

Cowboys Would Fire McCarthy to Hire Saints Coach Payton?

26 minutes ago
C81DFDA8-0EA3-486A-85CE-856A8F0503A9
News

Cowboys To Lose ‘Jersey Boy’ Coach Dan Quinn to Giants?

2 hours ago
Travon Walker
News

Mock Draft Season: Who Are Cowboys Taking at No. 24 and Why?

4 hours ago
mcc ref
News

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Reveals 'No. 1 Offseason Focus' (Yup, Penalties)

4 hours ago
mike-mccarthy
News

Cowboys Coach McCarthy Meets With Jerry Jones: 'Positive Conversations' About Keeping Job, 'No Concerns'

5 hours ago
IMG_0004
News

McCarthy's Final 2021 Cowboys Press Conference Recap

5 hours ago
USATSI_17414077_168388359_lowres
News

Did Dak Prescott Lose Comeback Player of the Year?

6 hours ago