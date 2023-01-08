The Dallas Cowboys are having another very good season, and so is Micah Parsons. But is it good enough to win him NFL Defensive Player of the Year?

FRISCO - We can make an assortment of statistical or "Eye Test'' arguments in favor of Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons as NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

But the oddsmakers - and Nick Bosa - are probably going to win the debate.

Some wiseguys have actually taken the issue off the board because Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers has such a big lead, keyed by his 17.5 sacks.

Micah is actually now fifth in the NFL in sacks with 13 ... and his team, while 12-4 and playoff-bound (as are the Niners), has slipped recently in terms of some stat categories as well.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy's argument in favor of the second-year "Lion-backer'' Parsons is about how this is a stats-and-more situation.

​"I think he's done so much so fast, and I think he's had that level of production for the season," McCarthy said. "He gets a tremendous amount of attention; he impacts the game even when it doesn't show up on the stat chart."

They look to tie a franchise wins record on Sunday with 13, and try to improve their playoff seeding as well, with success at Washington in Week 18. Micah Parsons figures to be a central figure in that drive, even while playing hurt. His latest ailment is a nasty laceration on his hand that's required him to play with a large bandage wrap (appearing to be like a "club'') on the hand.

Parsons, now in his second season and still looking for a top-two finish for NFL Defensive Player of the Year (as was the case for him last year as a rookie) will today shed the "club,'' he said ... and maybe also shed some blockers on the way to something bigger than individual honors.

But, just in case voters want one more look: Through Week 17, Parsons has totaled 63 tackles (42 solo) with 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and three recoveries According to PFF, the 23-year-old is second in pressures this season with 85. And according to ESPN, Parsons - who doesn't always line up as an edge, unlikely most of the other sack leaders - has a 30-percent pass rush win rate this season, tops in the NFL.

Parsons as DPOY? Surely, someday ... soon.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!