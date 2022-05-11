Ranking Cowboys' Most Likely Prime-Time Opponents?

Deion Sanders has moved on, but "Prime Time" is about to dominate the Dallas Cowboys' world once more.

Matchups for the 2022 NFL season have been well-known for months, in some cases years, in advance, but the appreciated attachment of times and dates will arrive on three separate networks (NFL Network/ESPN/FS1) this Thursday. Select games have begun to trickle their way onto the fall calendar, including the anticipated reunion between Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Dallas and Rodgers' Green Bay Packers will meet on November 13 at Lambeau Field in a contest that will receive Fox Sports' "America's Game of the Week" treatment.

The yearly release of the schedule has a slightly more special meaning to the Cowboys, who have lived up to the moniker of "America's Team" on the year-end television rating reports: Dallas appeared in half of the 10 highest-rated regular season games last season (their matchups against Las Vegas and Kansas City sweeping the top couple), while their playoff cameo against San Francisco in January was the highest-viewed Wild Card game in seven years (41.5 million average).

Needless to say, the Cowboys will remain at the top of the national networks' wish lists as the schedule prepares for its unveiling. Below, Cowboys Country lists the Pokes' most likely opponents for a national setting, even with the Packer game spoken for. National, in this case, refers to an exclusive game window, i.e. Sunday/Monday/Thursday night, Thanksgiving and other holidays, and Saturday specials...

13. Jacksonville Jaguars

There's little history to speak of between the Cowboys and Jags, especially with each of the last three meetings decided by no less than two touchdowns. Dallas is visiting Jacksonville for the first time since 2006, as the Jaguars' home game in 2014 was moved to London.

12. Tennessee Titans

There could be intrigue generated from the running back battle (Ezekiel Elliott vs. Derrick Henry) and the hype between two one-and-done playoff disappointments. But there are so many more attractive matchup options for both teams and all the networks.

11. Houston Texans

Speaking of Texas bragging rights, the Governor's Cup (for what it's worth) makes its return to the regular season. But with the Texans ensnared in what could be a lengthy rebuild, it's hard to get hyped beyond the Lone Star State's borders, even if the last two meetings have required overtime.

10. Detroit Lions

Cautious hope has risen in Detroit and there's a fair amount of topsy-turvy postseason history in this Thanksgiving battle, but likely nothing to truly move the national needle toward the Lions' first visit to Arlington since 2018.

9. Indianapolis Colts

With Ezekiel Elliott and Jonathan Taylor set to duel, the Colts' coming visit feels like it should be destined for Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" rather than "America's Game of the Week". With Indianapolis treading through an uncertain offseason, a local 12 p.m. start appears to be the more likely case.

8. Minnesota Vikings

Don't tell Cooper Rush, but the time doesn't feel right for yet another showdown with the Vikings to get the national treatment. Minnesota is coming off a disappointing season and could be on pace for a trying season under new boss Kevin O'Connell.

7. Chicago Bears

History suggests that a national audience will be treated to Chicago's first visit to AT&T Stadium since 2016: in an amusing schedule quirk, the Cowboys and Bears have had an exclusive television window in each of their last five meetings, dating back to 2012.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Matching the Cowboys up against the most recent Super Bowl champion feels like a matter of which national network gets the honors. Granting the Cowboys the visitors' treatment in the Week 1/Thursday night opener feels unlikely, but this definitely feels like one of the certain national games on Dallas' docket.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cowboys' "love 'em or hate 'em" nature opens the team up to some snarky situations, as networks will happily declare "even (insert formerly downtrodden franchise here) made it back to the Super Bowl more recently for the Cowboys!". Dallas has taken the national stage with an inter-conference opponent in each of the last six seasons (the Raiders did the honors on Thanksgiving last year). The Bengals are by far their most attractive option to do so this time around.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Proving the theory that America loves to watch "its" team face off against those chasing its Lombardi Trophy tally, 26 million watched the Cowboys battle the Bucs in last season's debut contest. This one feels like another certainty: after all two of the national media's darlings (AT&T Stadium and Tom Brady) unite for the first time since 2011.

3. Washington Commanders

The three certainties in life are death, taxes, and the NFC East getting prime positioning in the NFL's national TV slate. Another year, another nickname for the Cowboys' rivals from the nation's capital, who, while working through a bit of a mire, always seem to give Dallas a game (though last year's late Sunday night showcase proved to be an exception).

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The national networks tried to turn Dak Prescott vs Carson Wentz into the new Brady vs. Peyton Manning, but the Birds had other plans. Not only is there a prime opportunity to try and replicate the battle, with Jalen Hurts representing Philly this time around, the Eagles also appear to be the Cowboys' prime competition in their NFC East title defense with new receiver A.J. Brown in tow.

1. New York Giants

One of the certainties in life used to be Cowboys-Giants on Sunday night, but that trend went by the wayside as Big Blue worked through the dreary Joe Judge era. An offseason revolution, headlined by the hires of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, has instilled some hope into metropolitan NFC East affairs, and the networks will likely be more than happy to reunite the Giants with their best friends from Arlington.