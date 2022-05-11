Skip to main content

Cowboys Schedule Release: Coach Mike McCarthy at Aaron Rodgers' Packers in Week 10

It's Dallas at Green Bay - coach Mike McCarthy's Packers maybe-chilly reunion with QB Aaron Rodgers (in more ways that one) - in Week 10.

FRISCO - The league is going to milk this thing for every drop of drama it can, isn't it? Ahead of the complete 2022 NFL schedule release Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys have joined the trend of tossing out a random date announcement.

So ...

It's a nationally-televised Dallas at Green Bay meeting - coach Mike McCarthy's Packers maybe-chilly reunion with QB Aaron Rodgers (in more ways that one) - in Week 10, Nov. 13, 3:25 p.m. on FOX.

Otherwise, it's still anyone's guess which prime-time slots the Dallas Cowboys will slide into this season. But when giving an initial look at Dallas' 2022 opponents, there appears to be little opportunity for wins that could serve as a potential playoff stepping-stone when the lights are shining brightest on America's Team.

Mike-McCarthy-Bizarre-Monkey-Butt-Motivational-Tactics-Left-Lasting-Impression-Jerry-Jones

Jerry Jones (left) and Mike McCarthy

Cowboys - Diggs Giants

Dallas defense

dak line

Dak Prescott

CBS released a graphic Tuesday of the strength of schedule based on opponent 2021 win percentage for all 32 teams. Tied in last place was the Cowboys and the Commanders, whose 2022 opponents have combined win percentage of .462. from last year.

It doesn't get any prouder for the division that fans have often labeled the "NFC Least," as the Philadelphia Eagles (.464) and New York Giants (.465) have the third and fourth easiest strength of schedule, respectively.

No image description

nfc-east- stars
NFC Least?: How Cowboys Strength of Schedule Measures Against NFL

The NFC East has the easiest combined strength of schedule this season

sas brady troy
Tom Brady to FOX? ‘I Don’t Give a Damn!’ Says Hypocrite Stephen A. Smith of ESPN

Why did ESPN and ABC “give a damn” about Aikman while not “giving a damn” about Brady?

scandrick
Cowboys Ex Orlando Scandrick Gets 1st Coaching Job

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

Of course, Dallas will face the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium next season along with the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals at home. Aside from that, the Cowboys will need to play nearly perfect in order to earn league-wide respect despite having the NFL's easiest projected schedule.

Along with the two conference champs and the annual home-and-away meetings with the usual division suspects, Dallas is slated to a face the Bears, Lions, Bucs, Colts, Texans at home and the Vikings, Jaguars, Titans and Packers on the road. ... and the Packers in Week 10.

