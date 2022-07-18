Cowboys Odds: Don't Bet on Mike McCarthy as 'Coach of the Year'

FRISCO - Mike McCarthy could do a heckuva job this year - say, winning 12 games - and he still won't win the 2022 Coach of the Year award?

Why not? Because he won 12 games in 2021.

That - more than any particular knock against Dallas Cowboys coach McCarthy - is why the NFL Coach of the Year odds are against him.

Now, the fact that McCarthy is near the betting basement is something short of a positive sign. And of course the Sean Payton gossips are going to have a field day with it ...

NFL COY Odds

Coach (Team) Odds

Kyle Shanahan (49ers) +1500

Andy Reid (Chiefs) +1500

Mike Vrabel (Titans) +1500

Kevin Stefanski (Browns) +1500

Nathaniel Hackett (Broncos) +1500

Brandon Staley (Chargers) +1500

Sean McVay (Rams) +1500

Sean McDermott (Bills) +1500

Zac Taylor (Bengals) +1800

Frank Reich (Colts) +1800

Mike McDaniel (Dolphins) +2000

Kevin O’Connell (Vikings) +2000

Bill Belichick (Patriots) +2000

Todd Bowles (Buccaneers) +2000

Josh McDaniels (Raiders) +2200

John Harbaugh (Ravens) +2200

Doug Pederson (Jaguars) +2500

Nick Sirianni (Eagles) +2500

Brian Daboll (Giants) +2500

Matt LaFleur (Packers) +2500

Dennis Allen (Saints) +2500

Robert Saleh (Jets) +3000

Matt Rhule (Panthers) +3000

Ron Rivera (Commanders) +3000

Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) +3000

Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) +3000

Arthur Smith (Falcons) +4000

Matt Eberflus (Bears) +4000

Mike Tomlin (Steelers) +4500

Pete Carroll (Seahawks) +6000

Lovie Smith (Texans) +6000

Dan Campbell (Lions) +6000

Based off Caesars Sportsbook’s odds, its eight coaches listed as co-favorites each have a 6.25-percent chance of winning NFL Coach of the Year in the 2022-23 NFL season. If you were to wager $100 on any of them, you’d win $1,500 and return $1,600.

Or ... if you want to make $3,000, bet on McCarthy!

Or ... if you are a Cowboys fan, simply hope that Dallas wins something more important than individual trophies.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!