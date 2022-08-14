DENVER - The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022.

The Cowboys open the regular season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. But first things first.

Dallas will face the Denver Broncos in a preseason matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CT. And there are plenty of storylines to pay attention to with regard to roster spots and personnel decisions that will begin to play out this weekend.

Preseason games aren't often filled with drama and good play, but here is a good reason to pay close attention on Saturday.

Can the offensive line - in its existing form - protect quarterback Dak Prescott adequately enough for a successful 2022?

There are plenty of issues up and down the Cowboys' offensive line, and the answer to those issues is most likely not yet on the roster. But Dallas doesn't seem to be in any hurry to address them.

Terence Steele and Josh Ball have both struggled in camp with pass protection. Steele is the presumed starter at right tackle, while Ball should win the swing tackle job. ... maybe by default.

For Prescott and the Cowboys' offense to succeed this year, pass protection needs to be better than average.

While another veteran presence would serve the position group well, the Cowboys seem reluctant to spent for swing tackle help.

Prescott should have renewed mobility this season, but he'll still need time in the pocket.

So where is the step-up possibility?

Connor McGovern has been holding down the starting left guard job. In this game, two other starters, studs Tyron Smith and Zack Martin, will not play. As Tyler is a "non-starter'' - he's been McGovern's backup - this is his chance to elevate his game, to raise his profile and to take a job.

The offensive line might be the most worrisome group coming out of camp, and it's up to the brass in Dallas to fix it. ... unless they let their first-round pick Tyler Smith fix it for them.

