Cowboys Camp:  Receivers Scramble For Roster Spots

The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022.

The Cowboys open the regular season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. But first things first.

Dallas will face the Denver Broncos in a preseason matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CT. And there are plenty of storylines to pay attention to with regard to roster spots and personnel decisions that will begin to play out this weekend.

Preseason games aren't often filled with drama and good play, but here is a good reason to pay close attention on Saturday.

Who will round out the roster at wide receiver?

Even with the injuries to Michael Gallup and James Washington - neither of whom will be available to start the season - there have been some young players who have stepped up during camp.

This is a good problem to have (the opposite of the kicker problem nagging the Cowboys).

Gallup is currently on the PUP list as he continues his recovery from last season's Week 17 ACL injury, and will miss time to start the season. He does not count against the 53-man roster, but when he returns someone has to go.

Who's the odd man out? That remains to be seen, but it would appear Dennis Houston, an undrafted free agent, is the one who could be shown the door.

If the Cowboys carry six receivers, that leaves someone out when Gallup returns. CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, KaVonte Turpin, and Houston are the top six right now.

Houston has had time with the first team, but there are players the coaching staff appears to like more than Houston.

Vasher and Fehoko have both stepped up this offseason and have given the team reasons to consider keeping them. Turpin will likely be used more as a punt and kickoff returner, so his spot is probably safe.

But it will most likely come down to who can separate himself during the preseason.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!