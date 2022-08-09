Skip to main content

Cowboys Camp:  Receivers Scramble For Roster Spots

The Cowboys need the best available 53 if they intend to compete in 2022.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022.

The Cowboys open the regular season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. But first things first.

Dallas will face the Denver Broncos in a preseason matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CT. And there are plenty of storylines to pay attention to with regard to roster spots and personnel decisions that will begin to play out this weekend.

Preseason games aren't often filled with drama and good play, but here is a good reason to pay close attention on Saturday.

Who will round out the roster at wide receiver?

Even with the injuries to Michael Gallup and James Washington - neither of whom will be available to start the season - there have been some young players who have stepped up during camp.

This is a good problem to have (the opposite of the kicker problem nagging the Cowboys). 

Gallup is currently on the PUP list as he continues his recovery from last season's Week 17 ACL injury, and will miss time to start the season. He does not count against the 53-man roster, but when he returns someone has to go.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

diggs kid
Play

'It's Toxic!' Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Explains Quitting Twitter

“I used to be on Twitter a lot, but I’m in camp,'' Diggs said. I’m trying to focus. I’m trying to lock in and just be better every day.”

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
EB1E1224-DD8B-4D1C-A0B9-982851C4C53A
Play

Trevon Diggs Move To WR? Cowboys' Smarter Solution

Yes, before he became an All-Pro cornerback for the Cowboys, Diggs started his career at Alabama playing as a wide receiver.

By Mike Fisher14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Cowboys-news-Dallas-kicker-Brett-Maher-hits-a-new-low-with-10th-missed-field-goal-of-the-season
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: Brett Maher Among 4 Kickers Getting Camp Tryouts

The Cowboys will bring in four kickers for camp workouts on Tuesday.

By Mike Fisher14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Who's the odd man out? That remains to be seen, but it would appear Dennis Houston, an undrafted free agent, is the one who could be shown the door.

If the Cowboys carry six receivers, that leaves someone out when Gallup returns. CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, KaVonte Turpin, and Houston are the top six right now.

Houston has had time with the first team, but there are players the coaching staff appears to like more than Houston.

Vasher and Fehoko have both stepped up this offseason and have given the team reasons to consider keeping them. Turpin will likely be used more as a punt and kickoff returner, so his spot is probably safe.

But it will most likely come down to who can separate himself during the preseason.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

diggs kid
News

'It's Toxic!' Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Explains Quitting Twitter

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
EB1E1224-DD8B-4D1C-A0B9-982851C4C53A
News

Trevon Diggs Move To WR? Cowboys' Smarter Solution

By Mike Fisher14 hours ago
Cowboys-news-Dallas-kicker-Brett-Maher-hits-a-new-low-with-10th-missed-field-goal-of-the-season
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Brett Maher Among 4 Kickers Getting Camp Tryouts

By Mike Fisher14 hours ago
quinn parsons
News

'Left-Side, Right-Side': Cowboys Dan Quinn on Micah Parsons 'Move'

By Logan MacDonald16 hours ago
turpin
News

Is Cowboys' WR KaVontae Turpin Living Up To Hype?

By Logan MacDonald18 hours ago
grier rush
News

Will Grier vs. Cooper Rush: Cowboys QB Change Behind Dak Prescott?

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
micah bb
News

Micah Parsons Motivation: Cowboys Version of Jordan, LeBron, Kobe

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
4DC5A4CC-F206-432E-9D5B-9DACD4B2DBA9
News

Jason Garrett Day Off? Cowboys Ex Tells Famous Nick Saban Story

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago