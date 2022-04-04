Cowboys Strength of Schedule: Recipe for Repeat?

Can the Cowboys repeat as NFC East champs? The schedule might have something to say about that.

FRISCO - The 2021 Dallas Cowboys season didn't end the way fans, coaches, players, and team executives had planned. There was supposed to be a long playoff run and possibly a Super Bowl appearance. But a 12-5 regular season was squashed in a one-and-done home playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

That 12-5 season has earned the Cowboys an "easy'' schedule for 2022.

How easy?

Per Sharp Football Analysis, Dallas is scheduled to have the sixth-easiest schedule based on projected win totals for other teams in 2022.

In addition to facing the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants twice next season, the Cowboys will play NFC North teams too. So look for matchups against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears.

Of those teams, the Packers are the only team that should pose any kind of threat to the Cowboys.

Dallas is also slated to play teams from the AFC South, and that's one of the easier divisions in football. The Houston Texans will be improved from 2021, but still not very good. The same can be said of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans should be better than they were last season.

With the teams from the AFC South on the schedule, it should be no surprise that the Cowboys have the sixth-easiest schedule in the league.

But the Cowboys have done a bit of re-tooling themselves this offseason. They've lost receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, offensive lineman Connor Williams, and defensive end Randy Gregory, but added wideout James Washington. But the Dallas front office has been relatively quiet since the season ended.

No team has repeated as NFC East champs since the Eagles won four straight division titles from 2001-2004. With an easy schedule and a healthy Dak Prescott, is it the Cowboys' turn for a repeat in the East?