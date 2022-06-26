Cowboys Should Sign WR Will Fuller - Here’s Why

The Cowboys could use some experience at wideout. Could Will Fuller fill that role?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are entering 2022 with a lack of experience at the wideout position. Gone is seven-year veteran Amari Cooper, traded away to the Cleveland Browns for a used set of end-zone pylons. The receiver with the most experience at the position now belongs to Michael Gallup, and he enters his fifth season with Dallas.

The presumed No, 1 in the room, CeeDee Lamb, is entering just his third season. James Washington arrived in free agency from Pittsburgh with little playing time under his belt, and Jalen Tolbert was just drafted. Both will add something. But ... while experience isn't everything, in a room full of younger players, it's always nice to have an older voice to help the young players along.

The Cowboys might not be done with free agency, and one position they could target is wide receiver.

After playing the first five seasons of his career with the Texans, Will Fuller spent last season with the Dolphins. But he appeared in just two games after a suspension and a broken thumb and was placed on the IR in early October.

But looking back at 2020, he had a career season in Houston with 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. All of those are career-highs for Fuller.

Fuller is a speedster who can still create separation and be a long-ball threat. Would he start for the Cowboys? He'd surely be a rotational guy, at least.

Fuller has also suffered three big injuries, including the aforementioned broken thumb, a torn ACL, and a broken collarbone. Because of that, he would need to be a low-cost option for the team to fill an important role on the roster. (His last deal was one year and $10 million. Think more "low-cost'' than that.)

Especially at wideout, a team cannot have too much depth, especially with the timeline of the return of Gallup from last season's ACL tear in question.

Fuller could give QB Dak Prescott and the Cowboys both depth and experience for at least the next season.

