Cowboys Tyron Smith Surgery; Jerry Jones Optimism: 'Back For Playoffs'

FRISCO - Lost in the Dallas Cowboys' almost irrational enthusiasm and joy during Friday night's preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks was the sobering reality of the hole in their regular-season plans.

Hours before they turned four interceptions - and countless sideline celebrations - into a 27-26 win, star offensive tackle Tyron Smith was undergoing surgery to reattach a torn hamstring tendon to his knee. The prognosis is that Smith - a perennial Pro-Bowl performer - will miss "months." He'll likely be a part of the team's 53-man roster, then placed on injured reserve to allow for a late-season return in December.

That comeback, according to owner Jerry Jones, could happen in time for what he expects to be another postseason appearance.

"We’ll have him back for the playoffs," Jones said before Friday night's game. "That’s a long way away. That’s putting a positive spin on it, but it also just happens to be the facts.”

The 31-year-old Smith plays a brutal, physical style that has grown debilitating to his body. He hasn't played a full season since 2015 and has missed 32 games over the last six years. He suffered the injury during minimal contact in Wednesday's practice, however, simply accelerating toward a block on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

In a lineup we are almost guaranteed not to see come Sept. 11 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys against Seattle started Josh Ball at left tackle and Connor McGovern at center. Also potentially in the plan to fill the void left by Smith is signing a veteran lineman or perhaps trading for one. Barring a deal, rookie Tyler Smith is expected to move from guard into Tyron Smith's left tackle role.

"Nobody thought they'd get 17 games out of Tyron," said Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. "But to have it happen at this time - so close to the curtain going up - is devastating. That's it. That's the big injury. Can't afford any more with this team."

While questions surround his team - including injuries to key offensive players Smith and receivers Michael Gallup and James Washington - Jones remains confident the Cowboys will be playing football well into January.

