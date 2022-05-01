Cowboys Sign Rookie Center from NFL Family: UDFA Alec Lindstrom 'Has a Shot'

It was somewhat of a surprise to see Lindstrom go undrafted during the weekend. In five seasons at Boston College, he was a two-time All-ACC First Team selection and a one-time Third Team choice.

FRISCO - The NFL legacy of the Lindstrom family carries on ... at The Star.

Three years after the Atlanta Falcons made Chris Lindstrom their first pick in the 2019 draft class, his brother Alec has joined the NFL, signing an undrafted free agent deal on Saturday with the Dallas Cowboys.

And there are NFL people who believe, despite Alec going undrafted, that he can play at this level. "He has a shot,'' one coach tells CowboysSI.com.

The Lindstroms are a two-generation NFL family. His father, also named Chris, played for four teams across five seasons in the NFL back in the 1980s. His most relevant stint in the NFL came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing 15 games in 1985. His uncle, Dave Lindstrom, enjoyed a more lucrative career from 1978-85 as a defensive end with the Kansas City Chiefs.

There was an opportunity and reasoning for the Falcons to sign Lindstrom in undrafted free agency. The team only drafted one offensive lineman, Georgia guard Justin Shaffer, in the sixth round of the draft, but Lindstrom opted to sign with Dallas.

Now, Alec will have the chance to follow in his family's footsteps and become an NFL player.

But, he'll have to compete against a plethora of Cowboys veterans and fellow rookies if he wants to make the roster following training camp this summer. Tyler Biadasz is the incumbent at center, and a late-round pick from last year, Matt Farniok, is among the backups.

