Source: Cowboys WR Malik Turner Signing With 49ers in Free Agency
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys aren't hiding their desire to add to their wide receiver corps - and neither are the San Francisco 49ers, who on Monday agreed to a one-year deal with 2021 Dallas reserve wideout Malik Turner.
Recently at the NFL annual meetings in Palm Beach, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones rattled off an assortment of team roster needs. Among his comments to us ...
You lose Amari (Cooper), you lose Ced (Wilson), you lose Connor Williams, we thought Blake Jarwin was going to be around here for four or five years and unfortunately the injury situation got to him," Jones said. "I've already mentioned those are some of the areas (of need) ...''
It's an open secret that Dallas might use a premium pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on an offensive lineman and a wide receiver (Jameson Williams, anybody?). But note that when listing the losses, especially at wideout, who didn't get a mention?
And then, right on the heels of Jones not bothering to mention that another Dallas receiver, Turner, was also a free agent ... the Cardinals brought in Malik Turner for a visit - just as the Niners did last Wednesday.
And now he's a Niner.
Turner, 26, was an undrafted rookie out of Illinois in 2018. He spent time on the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers before joining the Cowboys for parts of the last two seasons, and when he got a chance to play? He contributed, at times showing chemistry with QB Dak Prescott.
In 14 games this past season, Turner - admittedly benefitting from some garbage-time production late in a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos - pulled in 12 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, he has 29 career receptions and 414 receiving yards.
The Cowboys lost Cooper (in a trade to Cleveland) and Wilson (a free agent now in Miami). And maybe, while still employing CeeDee Lamb and more, they're going to lose Turner as well ... while not sounding overly concerned about it.
