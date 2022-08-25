'Listen To Us, Jerry!' Drew Pearson Wants Input on Cowboys Ring of Honor

Drew Pearson wants to form a fellowship of the ring ... in Dallas, rather than Middle-earth.

Pearson is one of 22 men inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, the AT&T Stadium display carried over from Texas Stadium, that honors those renowned for their contributions to the franchise. The receiver is one of the latest offensive editions, as he, along with blocker Larry Allen, was inducted in November 2011.

Pearson had to wait 28 years to get the call despite his sizable impact on Cowboys history, namely the lucrative 1970s and early 1980s. He wants to ensure that the waits of his equally accomplished teammates will one day end, lobbying for a de facto Ring of Honor task force that would offer multiple perspectives on deserving entrants alongside owner Jerry Jones ... that additional insight coming from those who were on the field during those glory days. Pearson expanded upon his desires to The Dallas Morning News.

"The thing about it is we wish there was a Ring of Honor committee where we can offer suggestions to Jerry," Pearson, on hand in Frisco to promote the opening of PGA of America's new headquarters. "You don’t have to do what we say; just listen to us, who we think were contributors to our success coming through the ‘70s and ‘80s.”

While cherished by Cowboys fans, the Ring of Honor is not immune to controversy, most of it stemming from the decisions of its one-man committee. Original Cowboys president and general manager Tex Schramm notably barred Lee Roy Jordan from entry due to a long-standing feud between the two. One of Jones' first actions upon his takeover of the franchise in 1989 was to induct Jordan in the Texas Stadium edition.

Schramm's own entry was delayed when Jones became the gatekeeper. The two eventually put their differences aside and scheduled an induction for October 2003, but Schramm passed away just over three months from the ceremony. More recent issues have surrounded the candidacy of former head coach Jimmy Johnson. Jones hinted that he was ready to end that famed feud by indirectly promising Johnson induction during the Cowboys' appearance in last summer's Hall of Fame Game. But the three-time Super Bowl champion head coach said that Jones had yet to follow up with him earlier this year.

Pearson feels that a committee would take one man's personal grudges out of the equation when it comes to future nominees. While he advocated for Johnson's entry, Pearson is particularly keen on having the accomplishments of his teammates recognized.

"Time for Jerry to put Jimmy in,” Pearson said. “And (Ed) ‘Too Tall’ (Jones), Harvey Martin, Charlie Waters, John Niland. Look at their records. Come on. They’re all big contributors to Dallas Cowboys football history, as are other guys."

Pearson and his mentioned comrades were part of one of the most consistent stretches in NFL history. His 11-year tenure in Dallas (1973-83) featured no losing seasons and three Super Bowl appearances, winning the 12th edition over Denver in 1978 (featuring the late Martin winning co-MVP alongside 1994 Ring nominee Randy White).

While former executive Gil Brandt was inducted in 2018, no player has entered the Ring of Honor since 2015 (Darren Woodson). Pearson would love nothing more than to see the drought end with Jones, one of the longest-tenured (1974-78, 1980-89) and most accomplished (106 unofficial sacks) Cowboys in team history. He believes that immortality in Arlington could lead to more widespread, national honors.

"I’m embarrassed by being in that Ring of Honor when (Jones) is not," Pearson said. "I know what he meant to the Dallas Cowboys. So I just wish that Jimmy will get in and all the guys that deserve it, get that opportunity to be recognized like that. Because that opportunity, which I got recognized that like that ... it opened some eyes for the Hall of Fame committee to start looking at my record and some of the things I’ve done.”

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!