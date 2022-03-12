Skip to main content

Sources: Cowboys Talking Amari Cooper Trade With 8 NFL Teams

Teams are in part trying to gauge not only Cooper's trade cost, but also what they would do regarding his contract going forward

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to attempt to negotiate an affordable way to keep Amari Cooper.

But they are also negotiating with what sources indicate to CowboysSI.com are eight NFL teams who would consider trading for Pro Bowl wideout.

Teams are in part trying to gauge not only Cooper's trade cost, but also what they would do regarding his contract going forward - an issue not unlike what the Cowboys themselves are doing as a decision must soon be made on the receiver leading up to free agency.

coop stock
TURKESTERONE
amari jags

Cooper finished this past season with 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. That was a subpar year for him in the explosive Dallas offense. But a bigger concern than that for the Cowboys: As of now, Cooper is due his entire $20 million salary for 2022 guaranteed if he's on the roster on March 21. In the meantime, Dallas must also be cap-compliant by March 16.

Moving him out would create $16 million of cap room. But sources have explained to CowboysSI.com that the Cowboys' top preference would be to persuade Cooper to accept a new contract that would pay him less - the same process they are continuing to undertake with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

anger zuerlein
Play

Cowboys Cut Greg Zuerlein; Should Dallas Sign Punter Bryan Anger?

It should come as no surprise to Dallas Cowboys fans that the club is not going to prioritize the re-signing of Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger.

By Mike Fisher24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
lael-collins
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: La'el Collins Can Seek Trade, Could Be Cut by Dallas

La'el Collins has permission to seek a trade, as the Cowboys have soured on the talented lineman.

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
zuerlein mcc
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: Kicker Greg Zuerlein, TE Blake Jarwin Cut

“I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said late in the year. "And it’s not consistently missing.”

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
20 hours ago
tank amari
amari miami

Other teams interested in Cooper need to measure whether they'd prefer to recruit him, with a new contract, only after Dallas cuts him, in the event that occurs.

There is no finality yet on Cooper, despite multiple reports to the contrary. But of the Cowboys and Cooper don't move in their negotiations? There could be a move to another team via trade by Cooper.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

anger zuerlein
News

Cowboys Cut Greg Zuerlein; Should Dallas Sign Punter Bryan Anger?

By Mike Fisher24 minutes ago
lael-collins
News

Cowboys BREAKING: La'el Collins Can Seek Trade, Could Be Cut by Dallas

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
zuerlein mcc
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Kicker Greg Zuerlein, TE Blake Jarwin Cut

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
wagner dq
News

Dallas Free Agency BREAKING: Bobby Wagner Contacted By Dan Quinn’s Cowboys

By Cowboys Maven Staff21 hours ago
quinn gregory
News

Dan Quinn EXCLUSIVE: Coach Explains His Cowboys 'Happiness'

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
schultz dak
News

Dalton Schultz Trade by Cowboys For 2 First-Round Picks?

By Mike FisherMar 11, 2022
tank eyes
News

DeMarcus Lawrence 'Not Going Anywhere,’ Cowboys Say

By Mike FisherMar 11, 2022
marylyn
News

'I Lost My Best Friend': Cowboys' Jerry Jones Mourns Death of Long-Time Aide Marylyn Love

By Mike FisherMar 10, 2022