Sources: Cowboys Talking Amari Cooper Trade With 8 NFL Teams

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to attempt to negotiate an affordable way to keep Amari Cooper.

But they are also negotiating with what sources indicate to CowboysSI.com are eight NFL teams who would consider trading for Pro Bowl wideout.

Teams are in part trying to gauge not only Cooper's trade cost, but also what they would do regarding his contract going forward - an issue not unlike what the Cowboys themselves are doing as a decision must soon be made on the receiver leading up to free agency.

Cooper finished this past season with 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. That was a subpar year for him in the explosive Dallas offense. But a bigger concern than that for the Cowboys: As of now, Cooper is due his entire $20 million salary for 2022 guaranteed if he's on the roster on March 21. In the meantime, Dallas must also be cap-compliant by March 16.

Moving him out would create $16 million of cap room. But sources have explained to CowboysSI.com that the Cowboys' top preference would be to persuade Cooper to accept a new contract that would pay him less - the same process they are continuing to undertake with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Other teams interested in Cooper need to measure whether they'd prefer to recruit him, with a new contract, only after Dallas cuts him, in the event that occurs.

There is no finality yet on Cooper, despite multiple reports to the contrary. But of the Cowboys and Cooper don't move in their negotiations? There could be a move to another team via trade by Cooper.

