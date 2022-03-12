Dallas Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns - BREAKING

Amari Cooper is going to the Cleveland Browns for what CowboysSI.com is told is package featuring two late-round picks.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys spent part of Saturday continuing to attempt to negotiate an affordable way to keep Amari Cooper. And then in the noon hour, they spent their final time with the Pro Bowl wideout, trading him to the Cleveland Browns for what CowboysSI.com is told is package featuring two late-round picks.

(It's now being reported: Cleveland gets Cooper and a sixth, the Cowboys get a fifth and a sixth.)

Teams were in part trying to gauge not only Cooper's trade cost, but also what they would do regarding his contract going forward - an issue not unlike what the Cowboys themselves were doing as a decision must soon be made on the receiver leading up to free agency.

And eight teams, we're told, were interested at some level.

Cooper finished this past season with 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. That was a subpar year for him in the explosive Dallas offense. But a bigger concern than that for the Cowboys: Before the trade, Cooper was due his entire $20 million salary for 2022 guaranteed if he was on the roster on March 21. In the meantime, Dallas must also be cap-compliant by March 16.

Moving him out will now create $16 million of cap room.

Nevertheless, sources have explained to CowboysSI.com that the Cowboys' top preference would be to persuade Cooper to accept a new contract that would pay him less - the same process they are continuing to undertake with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Cooper, in the end, said "no.''

And the Browns are saying "yes.''

Cleveland has no receiver who produced like Cooper did, even in his "down year.'' And Dallas now moves CeeDee Lamb up the pecking order as it hopes to also re-sign rehabbing free agent receiver Michael Gallup.

