Cowboys Dodge NFC East Bullet: Russell Wilson Traded to Broncos

The Washington Commanders recently made a "strong offer'' of a trade to bring Russell Wilson from Seattle to D.C. Dallas doesn't have to sweat that now.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, as of this moment, still have the best roster in the NFC East.

And "this moment'' includes their division rival now missing out on two primo QB acquisitions.

The Washington Commanders recently made a "strong offer'' of a trade to bring Russell Wilson from Seattle to D.C.

Fortunately for Dallas, the Denver Broncos have apparently made a "stronger offer.''

The Seahawks and the Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade that will send nine-time Pro Bowler Wilson to Denver for a huge haul - and a haul seemingly in excess of what Washington was bidding.

The deal includes multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players.

We already know that Washington is "canvassing'' the NFL in search of a star QB. And we already know that there were ties to Wilson that make sense.

Play

Washington offered multiple first-round picks for Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere.

Still, Washington is expected to go "all in" on adding a quarterback with star quality ... though with Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay and Wilson joining Denver, that list is getting Deshaun Watson-related thin.

For the moment, Dallas still has the division's No. 1 QB in Dak Prescott. Rodgers would've changed that. Wilson may have, too.

But as of right now? Washington remains in search of ...

