BREAKING: QB Russell Wilson Traded to Broncos Despite Washington 'Strong' Offer

The Washington Commanders have been shut out of the Russell Wilson sweepstakes

Russell Wilson knows how to say the right things.

But as it regards the Seattle Seahawks' maybe-available quarterback? The Washington Commanders know how to do what they believe is the right thing - and they have made a "strong offer'' of a trade to bring Wilson to D.C.

Unfortunately, the Denver Broncos have apparently made a "stronger offer.''

The Seahawks and the Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade that will send nine-time Pro Bowler Wilson to Denver for a huge haul - and a haul seemingly in excess of what Washington was bidding.

The deal includes multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players.

We already know that Washington is "canvassing'' the NFL in search of a star QB. And we already know that there were ties to Wilson that make sense.

Washington offered multiple first-round picks for Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere.

Still, Washington is expected to go "all in" on adding a quarterback with star quality ... though with Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay and Wilson joining Denver, that list is getting Deshaun Watson-related thin.

"This year we are being very proactive, looking, searching," Washington coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday in Indianapolis. "We are trying to truly cover every base. … Every time you hear something, you're checking into it. And so we've got to do our work. We've got to do our due diligence."

Earlier this week, Seahawks' coach Pete Carroll insisted the team has "no intention" of moving off Wilson.

He wasn't telling the truth.

And Wilson himself?

"I'm from Richmond, I know what you mean," Wilson said this week in a visit on the "Today Show." "I've got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the East Coast.

"But Seattle's the place that I'm at right now and I love it, and it's great, man."

He wasn't telling the truth, either.

"I love the East Coast,'' Wilson said, "but I think the West Coast is better for me right now. I've got my whole family over here."

As it turns out, geographically speaking, Russell Wilson apparently likes it somewhere in the middle. And Washington now goes back to the drawing board.