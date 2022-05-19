Cowboys UDFA Rookie Class Earns Top Grade

NBC is showing love to the Dallas Cowboys in a way that goes beyond just the NFL Draft.

NBC Sports Edge once again took a liking to the team's undrafted free agent haul, as the Cowboys topped the class rankings curated by Thor Nystrom. Dallas tops the list for the second time in three seasons and also finished in the runner-up spot behind Atlanta last year.

Per NBC's pre-draft big board, the Cowboys were able to land six draftable prospects after the original 262 NFL entries heard their names called in Las Vegas. That haul included fifth-round graded interior offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom from Boston College, who earns a comparison to Drew Dalman, the Falcons' fourth-round choice from 2021. Lindstrom has a potential opportunity to fight for the Cowboys' top job at center, with his top competition being the incumbent Tyler Biadasz and 2021 seventh-rounder Matt Farniok.

Other draftable talent discovered by the Cowboys after the Mr. Irrelevant announcement included receiver Dontario Drummond (Mississippi) and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart (USC) with sixth-round grades.

Lindstrom Taylor-Stuart Rookie Minicamp

The Cowboys were also able to obtain the Peacock network's top UDFA target in receiver Ty Fryfogle, the Indiana receiver likened to current Denver Bronco Travis Fulgham.

Despite high praise over the past few seasons and their history books written by the accomplishments of non-draftees (i.e. Cliff Harris, Drew Pearson, Tony Romo), the Cowboys have had recent trouble getting rookie free agents to stick around and produce. The team does appear to have some hope for one of last year's arrivals, as receiver T.J. Vasher was one of several "veterans" to work out during rookie minicamp proceedings in Frisco last weekend.