Cowboys Best Coast Pod: The Good And Not So Good Of 53-Man Roster

In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning take a look at the Dallas Cowboys roster after the cutdown to 53.

After the pleasantries, a position-by-position look at the Cowboys after roster cutdowns. The guys begin with the QB position, where they discuss Ben DiNucci and why the team kept three QBs.

After that, they move onto to running back, where they discuss how Rico Dowdle made the roster. At receiver, John breaks down Malik Turner, who was claimed off waivers from the Packers. At tight end, they discuss their thought on Dallas keeping this number of guys. On the O-line, the guys discuss the team’s roster management.

On the defensive side of the ball, Landon and John start on the defensive line, where they discuss their excitement around the team’s pass rush. At linebacker, they discuss why the Cowboys went light at the position.

In the secondary, the guys discuss Brandon Carr’s return - in, as CowboysSI.com broke the story on Saturday, a "unique'' role - along with the volume of players the team kept on its practice squad at the position.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return soon to discuss the latest news and noted surrounding the Cowboys’ 2020 season. Join us!