SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Best Coast Pod: The Good And Not So Good Of 53-Man Roster

Mike Fisher

Some good ... some not so good.

In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning take a look at the Dallas Cowboys roster after the cutdown to 53.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast is a Cowboys-centric podcast that will delve into many other topics. Whether it is the NFL, Cowboys, movies, music, comics, food or Mixed Martial Arts, nothing is off-limits on the “Best Coast Boys” podcast.

After the pleasantries, a position-by-position look at the Cowboys after roster cutdowns. The guys begin with the QB position, where they discuss Ben DiNucci and why the team kept three QBs. 

After that, they move onto to running back, where they discuss how Rico Dowdle made the roster. At receiver, John breaks down Malik Turner, who was claimed off waivers from the Packers. At tight end, they discuss their thought on Dallas keeping this number of guys. On the O-line, the guys discuss the team’s roster management.

On the defensive side of the ball, Landon and John start on the defensive line, where they discuss their excitement around the team’s pass rush. At linebacker, they discuss why the Cowboys went light at the position. 

READ MORE: SCOOP: SCOOP: Cowboys 'Unique' Happens - DB Brandon Carr Signs To Practice Squad

READ MORE: NFL Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: Complete List Of Deadline Moves

READ MORE: Cowboys Practice Squad Formed - With 2 Tricks (Including Carr)

In the secondary, the guys discuss Brandon Carr’s return - in, as CowboysSI.com broke the story on Saturday, a "unique'' role - along with the volume of players the team kept on its practice squad at the position.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return soon to discuss the latest news and noted surrounding the Cowboys’ 2020 season. Join us!

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome to Cowboy Maven +

Welcome to Cowboy Maven +, brought to you by Sports Illustrated and Maven.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad Formed - With 2 Tricks (Including Brandon Carr)

Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad Formed - With 2 Tricks (Including Brandon Carr)

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Cut Clinton-Dix: What It Says About McCarthy - And Earl Thomas

The Dallas Cowboys Need Takeaways. Yet NFL Free Agency Signee Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix is Now Cut. What That Says About Coach McCarthy, And About Earl Thomas

Mike Fisher

by

Gerg

SCOOP - Cowboys 'Unique' Happens - DB Brandon Carr Signs To Practice Squad

SCOOP - Dallas Cowboys 'Unique' Happens: Veteran DB Brandon Carr Signs To Practice Squad

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Why Cowboys fans in stands is a bad idea

Dallas Cowboys 1st & 10: The Problem With Fans & NFL Cutdown Notes

Matthew Postins

by

graydog

NFL Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: Deadline Moves & Special-Teams Shuffle

NFL Dallas Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: We'll Update It Constantly As The Squad Gets Down To 53 ... Complete List Of Deadline Moves

Mike Fisher

Source: The Dallas Cowboys Are Closing In On Signing DB Brandon Carr - For A Unique Role

Source: The Dallas Cowboys Are Closing In On Signing DB Brandon Carr - For A Unique Role

Mike Fisher

by

Shamos85

Cowboys Top 60 Greatest Players, Part VI: Travis Frederick to Charlie Waters

In honor of their 60-Year Celebration, Today we start our countdown of the 60 greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history - Nos. 31-35

Matthew Postins

La’el Collins Minor Injury Creates Major Dallas Cowboys Problem

La’el Collins Minor Injury Creates Major Dallas Cowboys Problem

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Top 60 Greatest Players, Part V: Greg Ellis to Danny White

In honor of their 60-Year Celebration, Today we start our countdown of the 60 greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history - Nos. 36-40

Matthew Postins