Dalton Schultz Knee Injury: Cowboys Sign Another TE Ahead of Eagles Game

FRISCO - Everything is not exactly "OK'' for the Dallas Cowboys at tight end, though Dalton Schultz plans to play Sunday in the showdown at Philadelphia despite having "re-aggravated his sprained PCL" during the team's Week 5 victory at the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero,

The franchise-tagged tight end missed the Cowboys' Week 3 win over the New York Giants with a knee injury and it seems that ailment will linger on for a while ... one of the reasons Dallas just signed street free agent Seth Green (a QB-turned-tight end) to the practice squad, and ...

One of the reasons Dallas once again may need to rely upon rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot at tight end going forward, as was fully the case in Dallas' win at the Giants and as was largely the case in Dallas advancing to 4-1 with the victory over the Rams.

Schultz this year has just nine catches for 80 yards and zero touchdowns through four games as he deals with the knee concerns - hardly what he and the Cowboys planned when they sealed the deal on his one-year, $11 million guaranteed contract.

That original plan? Something akin to the last two years, when he posted 78 catches for 808 yards and eight scores in 2021 (which were all career-high marks) or something akin to what he did in 2020 with 63 catches for 615 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cowboys are surviving without a healthy Schultz and without a healthy quarterback Dak Prescott, as well, as he has been sidelined since sustaining a thumb injury during a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush is 4-0 as a starter, and the rookie tight ends have pitched in as well. The next test is against the 5-0 Eagles, and Schultz plans to be part of the fight ... as long as his knee passes the tests of a week of practice here at The Star.

