Darrell Henderson Cut; Should Cowboys Claim Rams Ex RB?
FRISCO - Do the Dallas Cowboys need another running back?
As presently constructed, the Cowboys' running back room seems full. There is "Dine & Dash,'' Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard doing their thing together, most recently in a 40-3 win at Minnesota in which they combined for four touchdowns. And there is even UDFA rookie Malik Davis, who has fans here inside The Star who believe he might have a future as a full-time player.
So why should Dallas put in a claim on recently released Rams running back Darrell Henderson?
Mostly because there is so little downside in doing so.
While 7-3 Dallas is coming up with all the right answers in the backfield, 3-7 Los Angeles has gone full SNAFU at running back. Cam Akers was benched, almost traded, and then brought back to watch. Henderson was supposed to be right behind him, but under head coach Sean McVay, that never worked, either.
Henderson started two of the last three weeks before being released - at which point he seems to celebrate his freedom via Twitter - but really wasn't in the mix as a weapon. And maybe he's a lost cause. But the former third-round pick is just 25, and maybe his bad numbers are the result of a bad situation.
In the end, another team higher on the waiver list will likely claim him. But Dallas is working through its dinged-up Elliott, has some games on the schedule that could end up being lopsided wins, doesn't want to overburden
best-in-NFL(?) Pollard (who, we note just for fun, was a Memphis college teammate of Henderson) ...
And Henderson makes just $1 million for the year.
The reward could be minimal. But the risk is literally zero. This represents a lottery ticket worth a Cowboys grab.
